Innovation delivers robust processor-level cybersecurity solution for new wave of cloud-based networks

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced, it is bolstering protection against cyber-attacks for the new generation of cloud-based virtualized networks being planned and deployed with Intel technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005551/en/

5G networks. Security and privacy of 5G applications by Intel and Gemalto. (Photo: Intel)

This new initiative combines the Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) trusted 'enclave'(1), deployed in the company's industry-leading cloud server CPUs, with Gemalto's advanced SafeNet Data Protection On Demand security software services to create a robust processor-level security solution for virtualized networks.

With physical network functions being migrated to the cloud resulting in increased 'attack surfaces' for malicious forces, one of the challenges for the mobile industry is to ensure identity protection, confidentiality and integrity of these newly virtualized network functions. Addressing this, the combined solution secures virtualized networks from core to multi-access edge by ensuring virtual functions and applications residing in network slices are protected and isolated. Preventing confidential data leakage is vital to ensure that new 5G applications, including IoT and critical communications, achieve the highest standards of reliability, safety and privacy.

At the RSA 2018 Conference (April 16th-20th), Intel and Gemalto will be demonstrating in detail how the solution is protecting these new 5G networks. Join us at Intel's booth (North #3435) to learn more.

"Mobile operators cannot afford to let security weaknesses undermine the compelling commercial benefits of 5G and virtualized networks," Todd Moore, senior vice president Encryption Products for Gemalto. "Our work with Intel will give organizations deploying cutting-edge, cloud-based virtualized networks all the tools necessary to address the profound dangers posed by the consequences of increasing data breaches or network disruption in our increasingly connected world."

"Next-generation 5G networks will deliver exciting new experiences for consumers and new revenue opportunities for Communications Service Providers. These networks will require a new level of security for data and for network virtualization," said Rick Echevarria, Vice President in the Software and Services Group and General Manager of the Platforms Security Division at Intel. "This new solution from Gemalto demonstrates how SGX can deliver the security foundation needed, to build and deploy a new era of dynamic, cost-efficient networks."

Product information:

Gemalto's SafeNet Data Protection On-Demand is a cloud-based, security-as-a-service platform that supports a diverse range of encryption, key management and hardware security module services. It offers developers a single gateway through which software solutions can be implemented direct to Intel SGX, the highly protected enclaves embedded in the architecture of the company's processors for cloud servers.

(1) A trusted enclave is a secure software-protected area of execution in memory.

