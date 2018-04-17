JIINTECH Launches Digital Electronic Housing: JN-EH35

Usable in extreme climates as well, while resolving issues of CCTVs like heating and low resolution

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JIINTECH (CEO: Jihyun Park), technology innovation company that develops various security solutions, recently launched JN-EH35, a digital electronic housing that resolved common problems of CCTVs - heating and low resolution.

As a digital housing control system that has global competitiveness and differentiated technology, 'JN-EH35' maintains internal temperature (delta temperature above 35 degrees Celsius) in high(above 70 degrees Celsius) and low temperatures (below minus 40 degrees Celsius) based on JIINTECH's technology.

This small cooling monitoring system is made of double front glass in sealed housing structure, and the temperature can be set and adjusted by using the control box. Also, the sliding guide allows it to be installed on various products and it is environmentally-friendly as it does not use cooling water or refrigerant.

The most notable feature of 'JN-EH35' is that this electronic housing provides protection for CCTVs and communication equipment in extreme climates.As a module type, it is easier to install and maintain than other similar products.

Also, as long as there is anelectrical lead-in, the internal equipment can be protected from extreme temperatures. As a result, it is a more economical choice than conventional air cooling or water cooling housing and has a simpler structure. For those reasons, the product hasreceived much attention from the global marketsince its launch.

JIINTECH CEO, Jihyun Park said, "The industry is showing keen interest in the digital electronic housing, CCTV JN-EH35. We are happy that our electronic housing that allows users to use CCTV in extreme environment with high or low temperature and high humidity has brought our and Korea's technological power recognition."

She added, "JIINTECH is providing top products and services based on young and innovative planning, differentiated system, and rich field know-how in the digital monitoring and surveillance market, which is growing fast. Based on our technology and humanity, we will do our best to create the world-class surveillance system company in the Korean and world market."

For more information on JIINTECH, visitwww.jiintech.kr/en

