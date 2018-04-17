American Mission Hospital Receives C3 Summit & PURELIFE "Global Visionary Award"

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the Award, the hospital's vision and the Summit's theme, "Moving Healthcare, Commerce and Philanthropy Beyond Bilateral Borders," Dr. George Cheriyan, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of the American Mission Hospital and Mr. John Payne, Chairman & CEO of PURELIFE Health Sciences Group will address the 2018 C3 US-Arab Healthcare Summit on September 24 in New York City, at the Union League Club regarding the topic "Preventive Medical Care: The Science of Improving Quality of Life Against the Battle of Disease." Their two organizations are working together to reduce and possibly reverse the "borderless" battle against diabetes, one of four chronic conditions that accounts for 74% of all global medical care.

The criteria for nomination is based on the healthcare system that best exemplifies how universal healthcare must work together in the context of "shared responsibility." Specifically, to help both their own citizens, and those of other countries, form a more diverse healthcare system that is solution driven and forward looking with vision and purpose. Given the American Mission Hospital's historical impact on creating a global front to enhance the welfare of better health for both the West and the East, it has furthered the benefits of "best practices" to form a strong civil global healthcare system based on knowledge transfer and "healthcare innovation."

Diabetes is one of the most dangerous and prevalent diseases in the world and is growing exponentially. Medical experts warn that it will affect 600 million people by 2035, at a projected cost of $635 billion globally. Five countries in the Middle East- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates- are among the top 15 globally with the highest prevalence of diabetes. By 2035, these countries are projected to have the fastest growth in diabetes, with children accounting for 50% of all new diabetics.

According to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, who received the 2016 C3 Lifetime Achievement Award, "The fight against disease is not a fight for glory. It is about resources and research, about equality and social justice in order to provide survival and security. It is a fight for a better and healthier life for all of us, but mostly for our children who will live in this very interconnected world."

