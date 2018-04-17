Calteq Announces Launch of Unique Flexible Mobile Phone Service

ROYSTON, England, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Calteq, a total business communications provider for businesses in the UK, today announced the launch of a unique mobile phone service, Calteq Mobile. Calteq, which has offices in Cambridge and Ipswich, has been established since 2003 and provides communication services covering Voice, Mobile and Data to a range of clients including Timpsons, D&D London, Snappy Snaps and Aston Villa Football Club.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676992/Calteq_Logo.jpg )



The new mobile service, Calteq Mobile, provides businesses with a truly unique, flexible service built around a 'no ties' philosophy. In practice this means that the customer enjoys network and hardware independent contracts with as little as a 30-day term, as well as a whole host of other benefits including bespoke alert setting, free delivery and set up, and 24 hours UK based customer service.

Mike Stephenson, Director at Calteq comments "When we started Calteq in 2003, we believed if we offered outstanding communication services at excellent value, we could build a business. Happily for us, and for our customers, we were right. With Calteq Mobile, we believe we are offering a mobile service that is unprecedented in terms of flexibility. We can tailor the service to the business's requirements, whether it is alerts, reporting, network, hardware, or contract - we feel confident we can deliver on our 'no ties' philosophy."

The past 3 years in particular has seen incredible growth at Calteq with an office move to larger premises, and the addition of new staff which has doubled the size of the team. The new Calteq Mobile offering looks set to build on this success, and provide a great addition to their expanding product and service portfolio.

About Calteq

Established in 2003, Calteq is a trusted service provider of business-critical communications solutions covering Voice, Mobile and Data to some of the UK's most well-known businesses. With offices in Cambridge and Royston, Calteq works with the best suppliers in the industry to offer exceptionally high-quality services and products at the best price point, giving the customer significant cost savings.

Offering flexible, tailored solutions, seamless installation services and 24/7 responsive customer service support from UK-based teams, Calteq have a first-class reputation within the communications industry. With experience across a wide range of sectors, they work with prestigious clients including national multi-site retailers, hospitality chains, and Premiership football clubs.

