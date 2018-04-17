WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey International Holding Ltd Announces Date of the 2018 Annual General Meeting and Key Agenda Items . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, Switzerland, April 17, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that the Board of Directors has recommended certain proposals for shareholder approval at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"). The AGM will be held at 2 p.m. CET on May 25, 2018 at the SIX Convention Point, SIX Swiss Exchange, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland. Additional details on the AGM will be provided in the Company's invitation to the AGM, expected to be published on or about May 4, 2018.

Key items that the Board of Directors recommends to be included on the AGM agenda for shareholder approval are:

The re-election of Carlos Moreira, Philippe Doubre, Dourgam Kummer, Maryla Shingler Bobbio, Juan Hernandez Zayas, David Fergusson and Peter Ward as members of the Board, each for a term extending until completion of the 2019 AGM.

The election to the Board of Directors of Thomas Hürlimann.

Thomas Hürlimann brings 25 years of global leadership experience in banking, reinsurance, insurance, M&A, global transformations, B2B, risk management and over his carrier he has held several board positions. Currently Mr. Hürlimann serves as non-executive director of Hiscox Ltd. and one of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Hürlimann was the CEO, Global Corporate at Zurich Insurance Group, leading a global unit with USD $9 billion of premiums and 3500 employees, a position he was holding for 5 years. He joined Zurich in 2003 as Global Head of Group Reinsurance, in 2006, he became Chief Operating Officer for Zurich Global Corporate, and was appointed later that year as CEO Global Corporate in Europe.

Thomas Hürlimann began his career in banking, working in treasury and corporate finance. He then moved into the insurance sector, spending seven years with Swiss Re where he led the Insurance Practice of Swiss Re New Markets. He was also Managing Director of Fox-Pitt Kelton. Throughout his career, Mr. Hürlimann has gained international experience in Central and Eastern Europe, North and South America, South East Asia and West Africa. Mr. Hürlimann holds a degree in business administration and economics from the University of Zurich and an MBA from IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland.

The re-election of Carlos Moreira as Chairman of the Board for a term extending until completion of the 2019 AGM.

The re-election of David Fergusson as Chairman of the Board's Nomination & Compensation Committee, for a term extending until completion of the 2019 AGM.

The increase of the Company's authorized share capital; pursuant to the proposal, the Board of Directors will be authorized to issue up to 12,296,501 new Class B Shares in one or several steps and have the authority to withdraw pre-emptive rights under the circumstances already included in the current articles of association.

The increase of the Company's conditional share capital, authorizing the issuance of (1) up to 7,296,501 Class B Shares in connection with bonds, options, warrants, notes and other convertible instruments and (2) up to 5,000,000 Class B Shares to employees, members of the Board of Directors, consultants and other persons providing services to the Company or its group companies under the Company's equity incentive plans.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of (i) the Board for the period between the 2018 AGM and the 2019 AGM and (ii) the company's executive management for financial year 2019 pursuant to Swiss law and the Company's articles of association.

The advisory vote on the Company's compensation report for financial year 2017.

The discharge of the members of the Board and executive management from liability for activities during fiscal year 2017.

The Company will also seek approval of the 2017 Annual Report, including, among other things, the 2017 audited consolidated and statutory financial statements (the "2017 Annual Report") and the appropriation of a net loss. The Company has published the 2017 Annual Report on April 16, 2018.

