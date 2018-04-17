

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced its indirect subsidiary, Novartis AM Merger Corp., has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) for a price of $218.00 per share. The offer will expire on May 14, 2018, unless extended.



The offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated April 17, 2018 and the related Letter of Transmittal and pursuant to the terms of the Plan of Merger, dated as of April 6, 2018, among Novartis, Novartis AM Merger Corp. and AveXis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX