Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate - Convening notice for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders that will be held on 22 May 2018

The Manager-legal person of the Company ("the Manager") is pleased to invite the holders of securities of the Company to attend the annual meeting that will be held at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42, on Tuesday 22 May 2018 at 16.00h (4.00 PM).

As from 17/04/2018 all documents relating to this general meeting are available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item 'Investor relations' - General meeting.

For more information, contact:

Leasinvest Real Estate Leasinvest Real Estate

Tim Rens Jean-Louis Appelmans

CFO CEO

T: +32 3 238 98 77 T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: tim.rens@leasinvest.be (mailto:tim.rens@leasinvest.be) E: jeanlouis.appelmans@leasinvest.be (mailto:jeanlouis.appelmans@leasinvest.be)

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

At present the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 903 million, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (11%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

