

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Former Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) chief Executive officer Steve Wynn has settled all remaining claims in a long-running lawsuit centered on a since-dissolved shareholders' agreement with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.



The company said that Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn have agreed to settle Ms. Wynn's remaining claims that Mr. Wynn breached their Stockholders Agreement.



Ms. Wynn has also released her claims against the Company and Kim Sinatra relating to Mr. Wynn's alleged breach of that agreement. The company and Ms. Sinatra have released their claims brought against Ms. Wynn, all emanating from the litigation that was filed in 2012, thereby finally resolving all claims in that litigation.



As per the terms of the settlement, neither the Company nor Ms. Sinatra made any payment, Wynn Resorts said.



