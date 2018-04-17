Blue Ridge Partners is Knowledge Partner for the London PEI Operating Partners Forum May 8 and 9

Three firm leaders will offer insights on current topics affecting operating partners and achieving portfolio value enhancement goals

MCLEAN, Virginia, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to participate as the Knowledge Partner for this year's Private Equity International (PEI) Operating Partners Forum in London at the Waldorf Hilton. The premier gathering of its kind, the Forum will be held on May 8 and 9, and brings together private equity professionals who are focused on value creation within portfolio companies. As Knowledge Partner, Blue Ridge Partners supported PEI and the event's Advisory Board in developing agenda topics and formats and identifying speakers.

On the first morning, Managing Partner Jim Corey will present insights gained from surveys conducted by the firm of portfolio CEOs and operating partners to assess their relationships and expectations. The results will provide a framework for later topics in the agenda.

Moti Shahani, Managing Director, leads an early afternoon panel on leveraging data to drive sales growth. He is joined by Riccardo Basile, a Permira Principal; Matthias Sander, a BC Partners Principal; and Akshay Srimal, a TA Associates Senior Vice President.

At the end of the first day, Uwe Doerken, Managing Director, will join seven others in making a concise case that their topic is the most important in portfolio value creation. Uwe will champion Organic Revenue Growth. Roundtable discussions led by the topic champions will follow the presentations.

"I am pleased that our firm is able to support and participate again in this important industry event," said Corey. "Each year has brought new insights and opportunities to discuss new trends and implications for portfolio value creation." For more information about the Forum visit the site online.

About Blue Ridge Partners

Blue Ridge Partners is a management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. Our clients include over 100 private equity firms - both during deal evaluation / due diligence and post-acquisition - and Fortune 500 and upper middle market companies. We help enhance their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships and improve marketing and sales performance. For additional information please visit us at http://www.blueridgepartners.com.

Contact:

David Schutzman

+1 203 550 8551

david@schutzmanpr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677756/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Moti_Shahani.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677757/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Jim_Corey.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677758/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Uwe_Doerken.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329599/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Logo.jpg