Sensibill Expands in UK with London Office and Launches Receipt Management Solution to NatWest's Android Users

LONDON, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, NatWest partnered with Sensibill, a receipt management solution provider, to offer "Receipts" to all small business customers using the NatWest app. The free solution was rolled out to iOS users in January 2018, and is now available for Android users as well. Sensibill's "Receipts" tool will allow customers to capture their receipts using their smartphone camera, or email them to the app directly. It will allow users to track their spending and categorise expenses for HMRC, reconcile their receipts with statements, and export them for invoicing or accounting purposes - solving pain points that plague small business owners.

The feature allows small business owners to better understand their outgoings, and simplifies their expense management and tax-filing processes, allowing them to get on with running their business.

In order to deliver best-in-class innovation for their customers, NatWest will continue to seek out new ways of responding to changing customer demand, to improve and complement its digital offerings. NatWest will strive to secure the very best innovation and provide a full suite of business capabilities within their app and online banking services, to suit the evolving needs of customers.

"No bank can expect to thrive without listening to the evolving needs of customers, and by partnering with Sensibill, we're offering proactive help and best-in-class innovation for free - allowing small businesses to spend less time on admin, and more time on what they do best," said Marcelino Castrillo, Managing Director of Business & Premier Banking at NatWest.

Sensibill announced the opening of a UK office earlier this week, a show of commitment to the success of their partnership with NatWest. The office is based in London and will be the headquarters for Sensibill's European Operations.

"Open Banking is changing the competitive climate in European banking, and innovative solutions that engage the customer, like Sensibill's receipt management technology, will help banks like NatWest differentiate themselves. We've been thrilled with the feedback so far, and look forward to strengthening our relationship with NatWest through our growing team here in London," said Robert Fillmore, Sensibill's General Manager of EMEA.

About Sensibill

Sensibill works with the most innovative global financial institutions to solve their customers' pain point of managing receipts. The solution is designed to meet the needs of self-employed professionals and business owners, enabling banks to better engage and capture a growing market. Since 2013, the company has been committed to building a tool that makes capturing, organizing, and retrieving receipts as efficient as possible, while unlocking deep purchase insights across all payment methods. The AI-powered service is the market leader in extracting data from receipts and is fully white-labeled, built to satisfy all bank requirements.

About NatWest

NatWest serves customers in England, Wales and Western Europe, supporting them with their personal, private, and business banking needs. NatWest helps customers from opening student accounts, to buying their first home, setting up a business, and saving for retirement.

Alongside a wide range of banking services, NatWest offers businesses specialist sector knowledge in areas such as manufacturing and technology, as well as access to specialist entrepreneurial support.

