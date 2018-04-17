The Kinnevik Nomination Committee's proposed board composition

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that, in addition to the proposed election of Dame Amelia Fawcett as new Chairman of the Board, the Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of Board members Wilhelm Klingspor, Erik Mitteregger, Henrik PouIsen, Mario Queiroz and Cristina Stenbeck. The Nomination Committee also proposes the election of Charlotte Strömberg as new Board member. In addition to Tom Boardman, Board members Cynthia Gordon, Lothar Lanz and John Shakeshaft have declined re-election.

Charlotte Strömberg currently serves as Chairman of Castellum and as a Board Director of Clas Ohlson, Sofina, Skanska, and Bonnier Holding. She also serves on the Board of Ratos, where she has declined re-election at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. Charlotte is a member of the Swedish Securities Council, and a co-founder of DHS Venture Partners, a venture capital fund backed by Stockholm School of Economics alumni. Charlotte has served as Board Director of several Swedish listed companies within the Financial Services, Retail and Hospitality sectors. During 2006-2011, she served as Chief Executive Officer of the Nordic operations of Jones Lang LaSalle, the global investment management and professional services company specialized in real estate. Prior to joining Jones Lang LaSalle, Charlotte was Head of Equity Capital Markets, and later Head of Investment Banking, at Carnegie Investment Bank. She holds an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented:

"The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Charlotte Strömberg as a new Kinnevik Board Director. Charlotte will bring many years of experience from public companies in audit, corporate governance and capital markets work, drawing on her distinguished career in the Nordic market which has spanned multiple industries, including consumer retail, financial services and media. Charlotte will join the Kinnevik Board's Audit Committee, and will contribute to the new Chairman Dame Amelia Fawcett's and the Board's discussions on capital allocation and investment activities, including the continued development of a robust financial services vertical within Kinnevik's portfolio. Charlotte will also provide great support to the Board's supervision of financial and risk management matters in Kinnevik's investee companies."

Cristina Stenbeck continued, "As the Nomination Committee advised the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Committee now proposes that the Board return to its traditional, smaller size, allowing maximum efficiency and agility. Having ensured continuity on the Board's Committees and an orderly succession plan, the Nomination Committee would like to extend its gratitude to Cynthia Gordon, Lothar Lanz and John Shakeshaft for their dedication and commitment, and reiterates its appreciation for Tom Boardman's significant contribution and leadership during his seven years on the Kinnevik Board. We wish them all well for the future."

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals are presented in the notice convening Kinnevik's Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2018. The Nomination Committee comprises Cristina Stenbeck representing Verdere S.à r.l., Wilhelm Klingspor representing the Klingspor family, Edvard von Horn representing the von Horn family, James Anderson representing Baillie Gifford, and Ramsay Brufer representing Alecta.

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

