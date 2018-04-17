

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported that its net sales for the first-quarter of 2018 were 8.9 billion euros, down 3.8% on the first-quarter of 2017, and strongly impacted by an unfavourable exchange effect of -7.7%. Sales increased 3.1% in organic terms and 1.8% on a comparable basis. The scope and fuel effects each come at -0.1%, and the calendar effect was +1.1%.



Total sales in France were 4.55 billion euros in the first-quarter of 2018, growing 1.3% in organic terms and 1.3% on a comparable basis, of which +2.2% in food.



Cdiscount's gross merchandise volume (GMV) totalled 854 million euros, increasing by 6.1% in organic terms. Net sales rose 5.1% in organic terms, driven by data monetisation revenues, which increased 30%.



Sales at the Group's businesses in Latin America, Exito Group and GPA Food, increased 4.9% in organic terms and 1.9% on a comparable basis over the first-quarter of 2018, against a backdrop of slowing food inflation. Consolidated net sales were strongly impacted by an unfavourable exchange effect of -16.5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX