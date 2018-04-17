

Oxford Technology 3 VCT PLC



Total Voting Rights and Capital



For the purposes of DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the total number of shares in Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc in issue as at close of business on 31 March 2018 was as follows:



+-------------------------+---------------+----------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | |Shares in issue| |Voting rights| | | | | | | | | Voting rights per | | | | | share | | +-------------------------+---------------+----------------------+-------------+ |Ordinary shares of 10 | 6,785,233| 1 | 6,785,233| |pence each | | | | +-------------------------+---------------+----------------------+-------------+ |Total voting rights | | | 6,785,233| +-------------------------+---------------+----------------------+-------------+



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Enquiries:



Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management



01865 784466



