Castellum's Interim Report January-March 2018: Strong Growth Featuring Increased Property Management Income

Income for the period January- March 2018 amounted to SEKm 1,352 (SEKm 1,304 corresponding period previous year).

Income from property management amounted to SEKm 665 (592), corresponding to SEK 2.43 (2.17) per share, an increase of 12%.

Changes in value on properties amounted to SEKm 231 (940) and on derivatives to SEKm -7 (77).

Net income after tax for the period amounted to SEKm 765 (1,426), corresponding to SEK 2.80 (5.22) per share.

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 151 (133) per share. An increase of 14%.

Net investments amounted to SEKm 502 (2,360) of which SEKm 38 (2,564) were acquisitions, SEKm 696 (628) new constructions, extensions and reconstructions and SEKm 232 (832) sales.

Net lease for the period amounted to SEKm 48 (103).

"Castellum performed well, for a solid first quarter featuring a 12% growth increase in property management income compared with the previous year's Q1. I am convinced that Castellum in its present form during 2018, has good prospects for reaching our growth objective in property management income", says CEO Henrik Saxborn.

"Castellum continues to retain company focus on investments in our own projects, and during the period, we have won the competition to construct E.ON's new headquarter in Malmö, representing an investment of SEK 1.1 billion. In addition, we're launching a totally new storage service for general consumers - Beambox", concludes Saxborn.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on April 17, 2018.

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 82 billion and comprises commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq. m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2017, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

