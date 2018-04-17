TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the Presentation of the Interim Report for January - March 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - March 2018, Thursday 26 April at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Interim report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with acting CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference on-line go to www.tfbankgroup.com . To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46(0)8-5664-2662

UK: +44(0)20-3008-9809

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel

CFO and Head of Investor Relations

+46(0)70-626-95-33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through its proprietary IT-platform with a high degree of automation. The company's IT-platform is designed for scalability and adaptation to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities with consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. The business is divided into two segments: Consumer Lending and Ecommerce Solutions.

