CellaVision AB: The Nomination Committee of CellaVision AB supplements its proposal with an additional Board member

The Nomination Committee presented its proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2018 on April 4, 2018. The proposal and the motivated statement are available on the company's website, www.cellavision.se (http://www.cellavision.se/) . The Nomination Committee has decided to supplement its proposal by an additional board member, Stefan Wolf, to be elected as new member of CellaVision's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 2018.

Stefan Wolf, a German national born 1964, is Divisional President of the Immune Diagnostic Division (IDD), at Thermo Fisher Scientific and has been a member of the European Diagnostic Manufacturers Association (EDMA) Board for many years. Furthermore, Stefan has previously held the position as CEO at of Hemostasis, Hematology, Specialties (HHS), Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics/Siemens Healthineers. Stefan Wolf is considered to be independent both in relation to CellaVision and its company management as compared to major shareholders in CellaVision.

"The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the Annual General Meeting the election of Jürgen Riedl and Stefan Wolf as new members of the Board of Directors at CellaVision. With Jürgen's long experience and deep experience in hematology, the Board is supplemented with an in-depth understanding of the underlying medical needs and trends in leading laboratories. In addition, Stefan Wolf's solid experience from global marketing, sales and distribution of, among other things, hematology equipment means that CellaVision will have a full Board for further development in hematology and other related areas, "says Christer Fåhraeus, chairman of CellaVision's Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee has discussed the requirements of the Board of Directors taking into account the company's business, strategic direction and governance to assess the size and composition of the Board in terms of industry experience, competence and diversity. According to the Nomination Committee's supplementary proposal, two of the Board's eight members, representing 25 percent, are women.

Further information on all proposed members can be found on the company's website www.cellavision.com.

The Nomination Committee consists of the four largest shareholders represented by Christer Fåhraeus, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, appointed by Christer Fåhraeus and companies, Bo Lundgren (appointed by Swedbank Robur funds), Caroline Sjösten (appointed by Skandia Liv), Joel Eklund (appointed by Fosielund Holding AB ) and the Chairman of the Board, Sören Mellstig.

The supplementary proposal follows the following adjustments to the Nomination Committee's already submitted proposal.

Number of Board members

The Nomination Committee proposes to increase the number of elected members elected to eight. No alternates are proposed.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors

The supplementary proposal to expand the Board with another member means, as the only change in the proposal regarding the Board of Directors already submitted by the Nomination Committee, that the total remuneration to the Board of Directors is increased by SEK 200,000.

Election of Board members

The Nomination Committee of CellaVision AB proposes the Annual General Meeting of 2018 to elect Stefan Wolf as board member. The overall proposal by the Nomination Committee is Jürgen Riedl and Stefan Wolf as new members of the Board of Directors and re-election of Christer Fåhraeus, Åsa Hedin, Torbjörn Kronander, Anna Malm Bernsten, Sören Mellstig and Niklas Prager. The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Sören Mellstig as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Board member Roger Johanson has declared that he will not be available for re-election at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in CellaVision premises, Sweden, on May 4, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Fåhraeus, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, CellaVision AB

Tel: +46 (0) 705-60 90 00 | Email: cf@flatfrog.com

Sören Mellstig, Chairman of the Board, CellaVision AB

Tel: +46 (0) 705-13 65 81 | Email: soren@mellstig.se

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replaces manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the market support organizations in the US, Canada, China, Sweden, Japan, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Brazil, Great Britain and Mexico. In 2017, sales were SEK 309 million and the company's growth target is 15 % per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com (http://www.cellavision.com/)

