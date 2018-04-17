Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q1 2018 17-Apr-2018 / 08:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK Group Trading Update for Q1 2018 ??? Group: Consolidated results (thousand tonnes) Q1 2018 Q4 2017 % Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Finished product 2,828 2,827 0.0% 2,828 2,560 10.5% sales, of which: Slabs and billets 0 2 - 0 0 - Long products 284 342 -17.0% 284 316 -10.1% Flat hot-rolled 1,199 1,219 -1.6% 1,199 1,025 17.0% products Thick plate (mill 192 208 -7.7% 192 230 -16.4% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 338 294 15.0% 338 317 6.6% products Downstream 815 762 6.9% 815 671 21.5% products, of which: Tin plate 36 19 89.4% 36 35 2.9% Galvanised steel 435 389 11.8% 435 355 22.5% Polymer-coated 152 157 -3.2% 152 111 36.9% steel Band 37 38 -2.6% 37 27 37.0% Formed section 35 36 -2.8% 35 21 66.7% Pipes 11 8 37.5% 11 17 -35.3% Metalware 95 95 0.1% 95 91 4.4% Other metal 14 20 -30.0% 14 13 7.7% products HVA products 1,345 1,264 6.4% 1,345 1,219 10.3% Share of HVA 47.6% 44.7% 47.6% 47.6% products Coal concentrate 666 760 -12.4% 666 609 9.4% production Iron ore 761 844 -9.8% 761 691 10.1% production Q1 2018 highlights vs. Q4 2017 and Q1 2017 - MMK Group's total steel product sales in Q1 2018 totalled 2,828 thousand tonnes. Flat quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but up 10.5% year-on-year (y-o-y). - MMK Group's HVA steel product sales in Q1 2018 totalled 1,345 thousand tonnes (up 6.4% q-o-q and up 10.3% y-o-y). The share of HVA products in total sales amounted to 47.6%. - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production in Q1 2018 totalled 666 thousand tonnes (down 12.4% q-o-q but up 9.4% y-o-y). MMK Group highlights by key segments PSJC MMK (thousand tonnes) Q1 2018 Q4 2017 % Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Pig iron 2,404 2,654 -9.4% 2,404 2,372 1.3% Crude steel 3,147 3,291 -4.4% 3,147 3,066 2.7% Finished products 2,830 2,787 1.6% 2,830 2,675 5.8% output, of which: Slabs and billets 0 2 - 0 0 - Long products 427 419 2.0% 427 439 -2.7% Flat hot-rolled 1,277 1,346 -5.1% 1,277 1,196 6.8% products HVA products, of 1,126 1,020 10.4% 1,126 1,039 8.4% which: Thick plate (mill 198 210 -5.8% 198 231 -14.3% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 377 308 22.4% 377 353 6.8% products Downstream 551 502 9.9% 551 455 21.1% products, of which: Tin plate 37 19 96.0% 37 37 -0.5% Galvanised steel 330 298 10.7% 330 260 26.9% Polymer-coated 91 100 -9.6% 91 89 2.4% steel Band 39 36 8.6% 39 27 44.7% Formed section 40 40 1.9% 40 24 68.6% Pipes 14 9 60.6% 14 18 -22.8% Shipments by market: Russia + CIS 2,225 2,055 8.3% 2,225 1,911 16.5% Export 605 732 -17.3% 605 764 -20.7% (USD / tonne) Q1 2018 Q4 2017 % Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % Average price per 647 616 5.0% 647 573 12.9% tonne: Long products 566 547 3.5% 566 469 20.7% Flat hot-rolled 582 544 7.0% 582 494 17.8% products HVA products, of 753 739 1.9% 753 708 6.4% which: Thick plate (mill 843 807 4.5% 843 708 19.1% 5000) Flat hot-rolled 628 620 1.3% 628 585 7.4% products Downstream products, 805 783 2.8% 805 803 0.2% of which: Tin plate 833 834 -0.1% 833 889 -6.3% Galvanised steel 771 741 4.0% 771 762 1.2% Polymer-coated steel 965 928 4.0% 965 971 -0.6% Band 684 698 -2.0% 684 686 -0.3% Formed section 851 800 6.4% 851 776 9.7% Pipes 687 700 -1.9% 687 610 12.6% - Pig iron output in Q1 2018 decreased by 9.4% q-o-q. This was due to the launch of scheduled maintenance work on blast furnace No. 1 in February 2018. - Lower pig iron production during the blast furnace maintenance made it possible to complete scheduled repairs to the oxygen converter while avoiding losses in production. As a result, crude steel output in Q1 2018 amounted to 3,147 thousand tonnes, down only 4.4% q-o-q. ? In Q1 2018, shipments of finished products totalled 2,830 thousand tonnes, up 1.6% q-o-q. This growth in shipments (amid lower steel production) was due to reducing warehouse stocks and recovery in demand for steel on key markets of the Company. - In Q1 2018, the Company managed to increase its domestic market shipments by 8.3% q-o-q. As a result, the share of domestic sales in the overall sales structure amounted to 78.6% (up from 73.7% in Q4 2017). - In Q1 2018, shipments of long products increased by 2.0% q-o-q to 427 thousand tonnes. This growth was due to the increase in orders from metal traders and higher shipments to MMK-Metiz. ? The 5.1% decrease in shipments of hot-rolled products q-o-q in Q1 2018 was mainly due to changes in sales mix towards more high-margin products (with higher share of domestic sales) and scheduled maintenance of rolling mills. - Shipments of HVA products in Q1 2018 grew 10.4% q-o-q and totalled 1,126 thousand tones. This growth was mainly due to higher sales of cold-rolled products and downstream products. - Increase in sales of cold-rolled products in Q1 2018 (up 22.4% q-o-q) was due to higher demand from semi-integrated works and shipments of semi-finished rolled stocks to Lysvensky metallurgical plant. - In Q1 2018, the Mill 5000's capacity utilisation rate remained at 100%. Decrease in shipments of the Mill's products by 5.8% q-o-q to 198 thousand tonnes was due to change in sales product mix supplied to pipe producers in favour of high margin but less productive steel plate. - In Q1 2018, galvanised steel shipments increased by 10.7% q-o-q to 330 thousand tonnes mainly due to steel processing plants starting to restock amid anticipated higher prices and seasonally higher demand for steel products on the domestic market. This growth was delivered by the Company's expanded capacity to produce coated steel following the launch of a new galvanising line in mid-2017. - Lower shipments of polymer-coated metal were due to higher shipments of galvanised steel and end of tolling transactions with Lysvensky metallurgical plant following its acquisition in late 2017. - Sales of tin plate in Q1 2018 grew nearly two-fold q-o-q to 37 thousand tonnes due to higher demand from the food industry. - The average sales price in US dollars in Q1 2018 increased by 5.0% q-o-q to USD 647 per tonne. This growth was due to improved sales mix, recovery of the share of domestic sales and a continued growth in rouble prices on the domestic market during the quarter. Steel segment (Turkey) (thousand tonnes) Q1 2018 Q4 2017 % Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % ??? Metalurji 231 213 8.1% 231 210 10.0% finished products, of which: Flat hot-rolled 27 37 -27.5% 27 40 -32.5% products HVA products, of 204 176 15.6% 204 170 20.0% which: Galvanised steel 148 122 20.9% 148 132 12.0% Polymer-coated 56 54 3.7% 56 38 47.7% steel ??? Metalurji 153 176 -13.1% 153 163 -6.4% finished output from ??? steel ? Sales of finished products in Q1 2018 increased by 8.1% q-o-q and totalled 231 thousand tonnes. This growth was mainly due to higher galvanised steel sales (up 26 thousand tonnes or 20.9%), which under current market conditions generated higher margin. - Sales of finished products in Q1 2018 grew 21 thousand tonnes or 10.0% y-o-y. - Uncertainty over the consideration of measures restricting steel imports into the EU and declared US import tariffs for a number of countries, and the commissioning of new coated metal facilities in Turkey, currently point to potential growth of competition on the domestic market. MMK Coal (thousand tonnes) Q1 2018 Q4 2017 % Q1 Q1 % 2018 2017 Coking coal mining 865 1,158 -25.3% 865 779 11.0% Coking coal 1,259 1,364 -7.7% 1,259 1,047 20.2% processing Mined 943 1 003 -6.0% 943 723 30.4% Purchased 299 355 -15.8% 299 324 -7.7% Toll 17 6 171.8% 17 0 - Coking coal 666 760 -12.4% 666 609 9.4% concentrate - Coking coal production in Q1 2018 declined by 25.3% q-o-q and amounted to 865 thousand tonnes. This decline is due to maintenance work at

