Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Quarterly Fact Sheet Publication 17-Apr-2018 17 April 2018 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the first quarter ended on 31 March 2018 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Investment Portfolio at 31 March 2018 As at 31 March 2018, the Group had 19 investments and commitments of GBP486.2 million as follows: Transaction Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Industrial Portfolio, GBP18.6m - UK Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Hotel, Channel Islands GBP26.9m - Varde Partners mixed GBP6.5m - portfolio, UK Mixed use development, GBP11.6m GBP1.6m South East UK Regional Hotel GBP45.9m - Portfolio, UK Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - real estate Total Sterling Loans GBP156.3m GBP1.6m Residential Portfolio, GBP6.7m - Dublin, Ireland Logistics, Dublin, GBP12.9m - Ireland Hotel, Barcelona, Spain GBP40.3m - School, Dublin, Ireland GBP16.5m - Industrial Portfolio, GBP56.6m - Central and Eastern Europe Three Shopping Centres, GBP30.9m GBP8.2m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP10.3m GBP4.6m Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP52.5m - Residential, Dublin, GBP3.3m GBP4.6m Ireland Office, Paris, France GBP22.8m - Student Accommodation, GBP6.6m GBP3.3m Dublin Hotel, Spain GBP23.8m GBP24.4m Total Euro Loans GBP283.2m GBP45.1m Total Portfolio GBP439.5m GBP46.7m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. Dividend On 16 April 2018 the Directors declared a dividend of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share (equivalent to 6.5 pence per annum per Ordinary Share) in relation to the first quarter of 2018. Portfolio activity As at 31 March 2018, the average remaining maturity of the Group's loan book was 3.2 years. The gross annualised levered return of the invested loan portfolio is 8.3 per cent. The following portfolio activity occurred in the first quarter of 2018: Repayment: Centre Point, London: The Group received full repayment of the Centre Point loan on 16 February 2018 following successful completion of the borrower's business plan. Repayment: Residential, Cork: The Group received full repayment of the loan on 13 March 2018 following successful completion of the borrower's business plan. The Group also received amortisation in the quarter on the Industrial Portfolio, UK, the Varde partners mixed portolio and the Industrial portfolio, Europe loans, totalling GBP12.9 million, all following asset sales in line with borrowers' business plans. New Loan: Student Accommodation, Dublin: On 5 February 2018 the Group committed to a EUR11.25 million whole loan facility to finance a 127 bed purpose built student development scheme in central Dublin. The Dublin student market suffers from a severe structural undersupply of purpose built student accommodation, and the borrower's aim is to deliver high quality schemes in strong locations across Ireland in order to address this shortage. The initial facility advance was made on 5 February 2018, with remaining development costs for the scheme to be funded by the whole loan proceeds until expected practical completion in summer 2018. The facility has a term of two years. New Loan: Residential, Dublin, Ireland: On 16 February 2018, the Group committed to a EUR9 million floating rate whole loan to finance the conversion of 84 apart hotels to residential use on a site adjacent to the Hotel, Dublin (described below). The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to fund the refurbishment works for a period of 18 months with a six month extension option. New Loan: Hotel, Dublin, Ireland: On 21 February 2018, the Group closed a EUR60 million floating rate whole loan to finance the acquisition of a 764 key hotel, 27 apart-hotel units and ancillary development land in Dublin. The financing has been provided in the form of a single advance for a four year term with a one year extension option. New Loan: Shopping Centre, Spain: On 23 February 2018, the Group closed a EUR17 million floating rate mezzanine loan secured by a shopping centre in Spain. The property is well anchored, dominates its catchment and is positioned to benefit from the sponsors' active asset management strategy. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to implement further value enhancing initiatives. The Group's loan complements an existing senior facility provided by Spanish banks, a structure that the Group sees potential to replicate further in Spain. The loan term is 30 months with two one year extension options. New Loan: Hotel, Spain: On 15 March 2018, the Group closed a EUR110 million floating rate whole loan secured by a hotel in Spain with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Company with a net commitment of EUR55 million. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to support the sponsor's repositioning strategy. The loan term is five years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Following the new loan activity, and the GBP43.7 million of repayments received in the first quarter, the Group remains fully invested with GBP46.7 million of commitments to fund. The Group had drawn GBP66.6 million on its available credit facilities of GBP114 million and has cash of GBP9.6 million for working capital purposes. The Investment Adviser is reviewing multiple lending opportunities, with some opportunities currently in execution, and will continue to focus on the use of credit facilities and equity issuance when appropriate in order to grow the loan book whilst limiting the cash drag impact of any future repayments. Commentary In February CBRE issued an update to their "Four Quadrants real estate relative value" paper. This paper is compelling reading for the Group's investors as its conclusion is that within the real estate investment universe, the private debt strategy, which the Company invests in, continues to be the best relative risk adjusted return when compared generically to public real estate debt and both public and private real estate equity investments. CBRE also highlighted that 2017 European commercial real estate investment volumes reached a record level of EUR285 billion which is up nine per cent on 2016 and two per cent on the prior peak year in 2015. There have been record volumes in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, Denmark, Finland, Italy and the Netherlands and near peak levels in the UK and Germany. France was singled out as a market where, after a subdued start to the year prior to the election, volume had picked up in the latter part of the year on the expectation of Macron's economic reforms with EUR12 billion of the annual EUR27 billion total volume being in quarter four alone. While the core loan market in France has been very well covered by domestic and German banks we are seeing some opportunities where the usual banks are not delivering for borrowers and we have been able to provide solutions. Further to closing our first investment in France at the end of last year we see potential follow-on transactions in the French market. Link Asset Services (previously Capita) have released their second commercial real estate lender sentiment survey which presents some broad conclusions around the market. We agree with many of the conclusions such as the continued increase in appetite for longer dated paper from insurance companies, a relatively stable environment around risk criteria from lenders

