

Advent International enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Zentiva, Sanofi's European generics business



Advent to invest in Zentiva to create a new, independent

European generics leader.

Divestiture of European generics, a non-core business, is part of Sanofi's strategy to simplify and reshape the Company.

Transaction anticipated before end of the year, following consultation with Sanofi employees' representatives and subject to customary closing conditions.

PARIS - 17 April 2018 - Advent International ("Advent") and Sanofi have entered into exclusive negotiations under which Advent would acquire Zentiva, Sanofi's European generics business for €1,9 billion(1). Advent's offer is firm, binding and fully financed.



Advent is a global investor, with over 25 years' experience of investing in the healthcare sector. It has extensive experience of executing corporate carve-outs and will work collaboratively with Sanofi to form a new independent operation. Advent will support the Zentiva management team to invest in the company's operations, production facilities and R&D pipeline.



"Zentiva is a robust business with a highly talented workforce and we believe it has demonstrated its potential for growth. Following a comprehensive review of strategic options for our generics unit in Europe, we have determined that transferring this business to Advent is the best option to ensure its long-term success," said Olivier Brandicourt, Chief Executive Officer, Sanofi.



"We have long been attracted to the generic pharmaceutical sector as it enables more people to access high quality treatments by lowering their cost. We believe that Zentiva is a great platform, full of talented people, who we can invest behind to build a new, independent, European generics leader" jointly commented Tom Allen, Managing Director and co-head of Advent International's European Healthcare team and Cédric Chateau, Managing Director and head of Advent International in France.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018, subject to finalization of definitive agreements, completion of the appropriate social processes and approval of relevant regulatory authorities. This process will be conducted in full respect of social dialogue with Sanofi employee representatives.









(1) 1,919 million euros Entreprise Value



About Zentiva



Zentiva is an agile healthcare player providing reliable access across Europe to a broad generics portfolio covering a multitude of therapeutic areas. Headquartered in Prague, Zentiva reaches over 40 million patients in 25 European countries, operating throughout a large marketplace with attractive levels of both short- and midterm growth outlook. Zentiva stands apart with the expertise and agility to tailor customer-centric solutions in the three European generics market archetypes (pharmacy, physician and tender/wholesaler). Zentiva's integrated value chain and pan-European commercial footprint makes it one of the largest generics players in Europe. Operating to the highest quality and safety standards, Zentiva's flexible manufacturing facilities in Prague and Bucharest work with partners to produce and distribute more than 350 million packs each year.





About Advent International



Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 330 private equity transactions in 40 countries and as of December 31, 2017, it had €35 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com (http://www.adventinternational.com/)



