Scrum Alliance: SCRUM ALLIANCE AND SCRUM INC. ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP ON SCRUM@SCALE FRAMEWORK FOR ORGANIZATIONAL AGILE TRANSFORMATION

DENVER, CO, and CAMBRIDGE, MA, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance and Scrum Inc. are launching a new joint venture to train, coach, and promote Dr. Jeff Sutherland's framework for Agile transformation via scaling Scrum across entire organizations.

Scrum Alliance is the largest and most established Scrum certifying body and professional association of Agile practitioners in the world. With more than 500,000 certified practitioners, Scrum Alliance is dedicated to helping individuals and organizations transform their world of work. Scrum Inc. founded by Dr. Jeff Sutherlrand the co-creator of Scrum is the world's leading authority of implementing Scrum. They have helped hundreds of organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, fundamentally reshape themselves to dramatically increase productivity and drive growth.

Scrum@Scale is the natural extension of the Scrum framework. It is designed to deliver business agility across an entire organization: all departments, products, and services. No matter the industry, Scrum@Scale makes every team a Scrum team and transforms organizations into market-disrupting forces. Dr. Sutherland, one of the original signers of the Agile Manifesto, recently stepped down from his position as CEO of Scrum Inc. to focus on the training and implementation of Scrum@Scale (mailto:Scrum@Scale).

"Scrum@Scale is a framework where networks of Scrum teams can efficiently address complex problems while creatively delivering products of the highest possible value," said Sutherland. "We look forward to working with Scrum Alliance and their tremendous networks of trainers, coaches, and members to promote this new way of building healthy, high-functioning organizations."

"We believe Scrum@Scale offers organizations a strong solution for a Scrum scaling framework," said Scrum Alliance Board Member Lisa Hershman. "We are so excited to offer our community of trainers and coaches access to the Scrum@Scale education tools and framework solutions for a new phase in our mission of transforming the world of work."

As the world becomes more Agile, more businesses search for ways to incorporate scaling solutions in their organizations. Scrum Alliance and Scrum Inc. share a vision to help as many organizations as possible practice "good Scrum" and change the world of work. Scrum@Scale achieves this goal through setting up a "minimum viable bureaucracy" that extends the benefits of single Scrum team across the organization.

The partnership was announced at the Scrum Alliance 2018 North American Global Scrum Gathering in Minneapolis. The sold-out event was the largest Global Scrum Gathering in Scrum Alliance history.

To learn more about Scrum@Scale, read the open source Scrum@Scale Guide (https://www.scrumatscale.com/wp-content/uploads/Scrum@Scale-Guide.pdf), which is being translated into dozens of additional languages.

About Scrum Alliance

Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Its vision is to help "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit scrumalliance.org.

About Scrum Inc.

Scrum Inc. (https://scruminc.com/), the world's leading authority on Scrum, provides training, consulting, and coaching that enables organizations to deliver value faster and reduce waste. Scrum Inc. was founded by Dr. Jeff Sutherland, the co-creator of Scrum, and has helped hundreds of organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, fundamentally reshape themselves to dramatically increase productivity and drive growth. Scrum Inc. (https://scruminc.com/) is the preeminent thought leader in the Agile community and publishes scientific papers, case studies, blogs, online educational content, and management and leadership books such as our recent best-selling Scrum: The Art of Doing Twice the Work in Half the Time (https://scruminc.com/new-scrum-the-book/).

Visit scruminc.com (https://www.scruminc.com/) to learn about our consulting services (https://www.scruminc.com/scrum-consulting-coaching/), training courses (https://www.scruminc.com/scrum-training/scrum-courses-list/), and online learning resources (https://www.scruminc.com/scrumlab/). Follow us on Twitter @ScrumInc, LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-inc./), or visit our blog (https://www.scruminc.com/scrum-blog/).

About Scrum@Scale LLC

Scrum@Scale is a training and certification company that provides Scrum Practitioners with the most current learning thy need to Scale Scrum, to teach others the Scrum@Scale framework, and to address complex problems using the framework, while delivering high-value products and services. We do this by delivering rigorous training, openly sharing knowledge, and being the go-to thought leader regarding organizational transformation. Learn more at scrumatscale.com (http://scrumatscale.com/).

Scrum@Scale (https://www.scrumatscale.com/) LLC is a joint venture between Scrum Inc. and Scrum Alliance, two of the world's leading authorities on Scrum (https://scrumalliance.org/learn-about-scrum).

