

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax for the 24 weeks ended 3 March 2018 was down by 30% year-over-year to 603 million pounds. The Group noted that, in the last year, the statutory profit before tax included a profit of 255 million pounds on the sale of both the group's US herbs and spices business and south China cane sugar operations. Profit to equity shareholders was 481 million pounds or 60.9 pence per share compared to 636 million pounds or 80.5 pence per share. Statutory operating profit for the period was 3% down at 618 million pounds.



First-half adjusted operating profit was 648 million pounds, 1% lower from prior year. In, constant currency, adjusted operating profit was 1% ahead of last year. Adjusted profit before tax was 628 million pounds, an increase of 1% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were 3% ahead at 61.3 pence.



At actual exchange rates, revenue was 7.4 billion pounds in the first half, 2% ahead of last year. At constant currency, revenue was 3% ahead.



Looking forward, Associated British Foods said its full year outlook is unchanged with progress expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.



The Group confirmed that an interim dividend of 11.70 pence per share will be paid on 6 July 2018 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 8 June 2018.



