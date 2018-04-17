

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) retailer of sport, fashion and outdoor brand, reported that its preliminary profit before tax for the 53 weeks ended 3 February 2018 increased by 24% to 294.5 million pounds from 238.4 million pounds in the 52 weeks ended 28 January 2017.



Annual profit attributable to equity holders of the parent grew to 231.9 million pounds or 23.83 pence per share from 178.9 million pounds or 18.38 pence per share in the previous year.



The adjusted earnings per ordinary share before exceptional items increased by 32% to 25.15 pence from 19.04 pence last year.



Operating profit, before exceptional items, increased substantially by 62.6 million pounds to 308.8 million pounds from the prior year's 246.2 million pounds, driven by another very strong performance in Sports Fashion together with encouraging growth in Outdoor including a full year contribution from Go Outdoors for the first time.



Total revenue increased by 33% in the year to 3.16 billion pounds from 2.38 billion pounds last year. Like for like store sales for the 53 week period across all Group fascias, including those in Europe, increased by a further 3%, which was a pleasing performance given the double digit growth seen in each of the three previous years. The overall like for like growth including online was 7%.



The Board proposes paying a final dividend of 1.37 pence (2017: 1.30 pence) bringing the total dividend payable for the year to 1.63 pence (2017: 1.55 pence) per ordinary share, an increase of 5.2%.



Subject to shareholder approval at AGM, the proposed final dividend will be paid on 6 August 2018 to all shareholders on the register at 29 June 2018.



The company said its Board remains confident in the robustness and international potential of the JD proposition and is excited by the major developments ahead.



