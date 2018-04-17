CP Kelco Receives Non-GMO Project Verification for Nine Xanthan Gum Products

ATLANTA, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco (http://www.cpkelco.com/), a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, announced today that the following nine KELTROL Xanthan Gum products are Non-GMO Project (NGP) verified:

KELTROL Advanced Performance

KELTROL Advanced Performance - F

KELTROL Advanced Performance LD40

KELTROL Advanced Performance LD80

KELTROL Advanced Performance RD

KELTROL T Plus

KELTROL T Plus LD80

KELTROL T F Plus

KELTROL Advanced Performance LAX-T

NGP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply in North America.

Xanthan gum (https://www.cpkelco.com/products/xanthan-gum/) provides thickening, stability, and mouthfeel in a variety of applications, including but not limited to dressings, sauces, mayonnaise, relishes, syrups, high salt systems, bakery items and mixes, dry mix products, soft drinks and clear beverages.

"We are pleased to achieve NGP verification for nine xanthan gums, bringing our NGP-verified portfolio to 22 total products," said Shaw Gilmer, Sr. Director - Strategic Platform, Biogums. "As consumers seek out clean labels, we recognize that food manufacturers are looking for non-GMO ingredient options. We will continue to develop products that address key formulation needs and evolving consumer preferences."

For the most up-to-date list of CP Kelco NGP verified products, visit the Non-GMO Project website (https://www.nongmoproject.org/find-non-gmo/verified-products/results/?brandId=9952). To learn more about these products and how to develop or improve formulations, send an email to solutions@cpkelco.com (mailto:solutions@cpkelco.com) or visit http://www.cpkelco.com/ (http://www.cpkelco.com/).

About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and part of J.M. Huber Corporation, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company's specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of consumer and household products and industrial applications, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit http://www.cpkelco.com/ (http://www.cpkelco.com/) for more information.

CONTACT: Michele Cacdac-Jones Office: +1 678 247 7149 Mobile: +1 770 743 0564 michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com

