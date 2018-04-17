

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L), an oil & gas, exploration and production group, Tuesday said it would appoint Dorothy Thompson as independent non-executive Director and Chair-designate, with effect from the conclusion of the Group's AGM on April 25.



Also, Dorothy is expected to replace Aidan Heavey, Tullow's current Chairman and Founder, as Chair at the end of the Board meeting on July 20. Aidan would retire from the Board at the same time, the Group noted.



Prior to this, Dorothy served for 12 years as Chief Executive Officer of Drax Group plc, the international power and energy trading company, until the end of 2017. Before joining Drax, Dorothy managed InterGen's European power business, was head of project finance at PowerGen and worked at CDC Capital Partners.



Dorothy, who was a non-executive director of Johnson Matthey plc, is currently a non-executive Director of the Court of the Bank of England and the NYSE-listed Eaton Corp.



