

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter assets under management or AuM were $76.5 billion. It represented a 10 percent increase from $69.5 billion recorded in the preceding second-quarter.



The sequential increase of $7.0 billion in AuM comprised positive investment performance of $0.6 billion and net inflows of $6.4 billion.



The company noted that continued investor demand for Emerging Markets assets delivered net inflows in each of the fixed income and equities investment themes during the quarter, resulting in the strongest quarter for gross and net flows since June 2013. The flows continued to be broad-based by investor type, including significant top-ups from a range of clients. Net flows were strongest in the local currency, blended debt and corporate debt themes, and also positive in equities, external debt and overlay/liquidity.



