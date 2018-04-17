AxiomSL, the leading global provider of regulatory-reporting, risk and data-management solutions, today announced that Chartis Research, a provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, has named AxiomSL a 2018 Category Leader in its FinTech Quadrant, "Data Integrity and Control Solutions in Financial Services." This is the second year Chartis has recognized the company as a Category Leader for this solution.

"We're pleased that Chartis Research has recognized our industry-leading data integrity and control platform for the second year," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO of AxiomSL. "As the volume and diversity of data pools explodes and stakeholders' expectations for improved governance, data quality and controls keep rising, it is critical for financial firms to optimize business processes and exert higher data integrity and control. AxiomSL's state-of-the-art platform brings together people, processes and controls to address intrusive, fragmented and data-intensive regulatory mandates, best practices in risk management and business efficiency. This intelligent data-management platform leverages data as an enterprise asset, enabling executives to enhance decision-making processes, business growth and change management. It's immensely gratifying to have our team's hard work and commitment to innovation recognized by an organization that has as outstanding a reputation as Chartis."

At the core of AxiomSL's ControllerView "Platform for Change" is an innovative technology that combines the following important functions:

Integration and management of data taxonomy;

Native understanding of relationships and transformations with drill-down to data and process;

Continued control from data implantation to data visualization through a unified user interface;

Fully integrated data logic and process visualization in a unique graphical navigator

Support for big data, real time processing and Cloud.

AxiomSL's ControllerView platform is equipped with a dynamic data-lineage module that can be compared to the company's "GPS" navigator tracking the "data route" from source to final destination and collecting vital information and analytics that can streamline and optimize the client's processes in a controlled environment. This data-lineage module captures and documents data flows, data transformations, critical data elements and business logic throughout the entire regulatory and internal management reporting process. The intelligence gathered yields business value and faster time-to-market, while delivering the most reliable and trusted data.

"Our clients are thinking strategically about data, especially when initiatives such as BCBS 239 have made data lineage a top concern," Tsigutkin added. "With regulators asking for more granular and timely information with quarterly, weekly and sometimes daily frequencies tactical approaches and manual processes that attempt to capture lineage and document it in Excel are unsustainable. Our data-driven platform alleviates those operational inefficiencies by automating the delivery of thousands of data points. The goal of AxiomSL's core platform is to provide seamless integration of new technologies and analytics to process more data, bring more control and governance, make development easier and enable faster processing. Our most recent innovation has been to certify our platform with Amazon Web Services, giving clients the choice to implement regulatory reporting and risk management solutions on the Cloud."

"AxiomSL's data- and process-driven platform interfaces across business functions, and its data quality control procedures help ensure the accuracy and transparency of data," said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director, Chartis Research. "The platform also allows executives to reuse and leverage data and processes while avoiding siloed responses."

Chartis' Category Leaders combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market, and they demonstrate a clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth. Their best-in-class solutions offer the range and diversity, sector coverage and financial strength to absorb demand volatility in specific industry sectors or geographic regions.

Chartis' FinTech Quadrant reports are written by experienced analysts with hands-on experience in selecting, developing and implementing financial technology solutions for a variety of international companies in a range of industries including banking, insurance and capital markets. The findings and analysis in the FinTech Quadrant report reflect Chartis analysts' considered opinions, along with research into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns and best practices. Chartis uses a combination of sources to gather market intelligence. These sources include vendor evaluation forms, risk technology user surveys, interviews with subject-matter experts, customer reference checks, vendor briefing sessions and other third-party sources.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is the leading global provider of regulatory-reporting, risk and data-management solutions for financial services firms, including banks, broker dealers, asset managers and insurance companies. Its unique enterprise data management (EDM) platform delivers data lineage, risk aggregation, analytics, workflow automation, validation and audit functionality. For more information, visit AxiomSL at www.axiomsl.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of the Insight division of InfoPro Digital, which includes market leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through better risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant, RiskTech100 and FinTech Quadrant are registered trademarks of Chartis Research (http://www.chartis-research.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005179/en/

Contacts:

Water Wall Group

Danielle Orsino, +1-646-343-9672

danielle@w.group

or

AxiomSL

Francine Gittins, +1-212-248-4188

fgittins@axiomsl.com