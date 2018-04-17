Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business

New leadership drives global business strategies

CHICAGO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, welcomes Bryn Morgan as the Vice President of International Business. He will assume the former responsibilities of Shane Kilfoil, who was promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Mr. Morgan has over 35 years of experience in the electrical power and electronics industry, including a variety of solution-selling roles. He will oversee management of Tripp Lite's international business division including sales, marketing and service in the following territories: EMEA, Russia, Latin America, Mexico and Canada. Tripp Lite currently has a global distribution network that serves customers in more than 60 countries.

"As Tripp Lite continues to grow internationally, each region presents unique challenges for sales, service and distribution. Guiding global sales teams requires persistence and strong leadership skills, and Bryn has a demonstrated history of delivering results," said Glen Haeflinger, Tripp Lite's President. "Bryn's broad experience in sales management, along with his technical knowledge, make him ideally suited to lead Tripp Lite's international business initiatives."

In 2017, Tripp Lite experienced significant growth in both its domestic and international sales. "My focus is on maintaining the forward momentum of Tripp Lite's international business," explained Mr. Morgan. "We will continue to expand our international data center solutions, introduce new products and increase brand awareness beyond North America. I look forward to working with our global team to provide customers with the outstanding products and service that define Tripp Lite."

Prior to joining Tripp Lite, Mr. Morgan led sales of modular data center products at Active Power and held various global management positions at Eaton Corporation.

About Tripp Lite

Outstanding product reliability and exceptional service have been TrippLite trademarks for over 95 years. TrippLite's innovations include the world's first UPS system designed specifically for personal computers and the world's most trusted premium surge protector-the Isobarwith more than 19 million in use. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, TrippLite maintains a global presence with fully staffed offices worldwide. Additional information, including a list of TrippLite's sales offices and authorized reseller partners, can be found by visiting TrippLite's website: www.tripplite.com.

