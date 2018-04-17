KEF Holdings Appoints Richard Pattle, as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Currently Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Private Bank, Pattle will formally join KEF Holdings in early summer 2018

New appointment aimed at mobilizing business expansion and strategic partnerships in the UK

KEF Holdings, a multinational diversified group with strategic investments across sectors and a specialization in innovative offsite construction technology, today named Richard Pattle the company's new Chief Executive Officer and board member.

Pattle, who is anticipated to assume his new role in early summer 2018, will be responsible for the overall management of the business and its subsidiaries, in addition he will head global strategic partnerships and investments.

Currently concluding his tenure as Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Private Bank, a position he joined in 2014, Richard Pattle has been responsible for co-investment initiatives, next generation programmes, global philanthropy, and Commonwealth connectivity for several hundred influential families across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. He was previously Master of the Household for Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, having joined the Royal Household in 2004. Richard started his career in the British Royal Air Force as a pilot in 1989, flying battlefield helicopters and serving in a variety of operational and staff roles until 2008.

Speaking on the appointment, Faizal E Kottikollon, Founder & Chairman, KEF Holdings, said:

"I am very pleased that Richard is joining KEF Holdings as CEO and member of the Board, as we build our businesses in India, the Middle East and beyond. He brings to the role a deep knowledge and understanding of family-owned enterprises and global perspectives, and has a proven track record in leadership that will enhance the operation of our companies as we build a world class team and expand rapidly.

"His in-depth expertise will be invaluable as we look to markets such as the UK to forge strategic business partnerships and expand our global footprint. Richard also shares the KEF family's passion for India, and for creating businesses that have a social impact. KEF Holdings Vice-Chairperson and my wife, Shabana, and I are delighted Richard is joining us as weintensify our efforts to create positive change though KEF Holdings."

For his part, Pattle said: "Having seen the incredible achievements of Faizal and Shabana inbuildingdynamic businesses, I am excited to be joining KEF Holdings as CEO. They stand out as extraordinary entrepreneurs and philanthropists, inspiring many others and creating real impact in communities across India and the Middle East.

"Much of my initial focus will be directed to operations in India, a country I have grown exceptionally fond of over the last 25 years during my three previous careers, including a year-long exchange posting withthe Indian ArmedForces.I share Faizal and Shabana's conviction that technology, infrastructure and healthcare are vital to India's continued success, and I look forward to working with the team at KEF Holdings to help accelerate growth across the country and beyond."

AboutKEFHoldings (http://www.kefholdings.com)

Established in 2007, KEF Holdings is a privately-owned holding company with operations in strategic investments and infrastructure manufacturing. Founded by Faizal E. Kottikollon, the company possesses the unique ability to disrupt sectors through technology-driven, high-value businesses that creates strong investment appeal and a positive social impact.

Incorporated in Singapore and headquartered in the UAE, KEF Holdings also has an office in Bengaluru, India and operates three subsidiary businesses KEF Infra, KEF Investments and KEF Living. KEF Holdings is guided by the philanthropic vision of its founder and Chairman Faizal E. Kottikollon and his wife and Vice-Chairperson of KEF Holdings, Shabana Faizal. The company, in close collaboration with stakeholders in the public and private sectors, actively drives, funds and supports high-impact social activities undertaken by the Faizal and Shabana Foundation.