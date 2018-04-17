Ten Percent of Jaybird Sales Will Go Towards The Conservation Alliance to Preserve Open Spaces

In celebration of Earth Day, sports audio and technology pioneer, Jaybird announced today its commitment to preserving our open spaces by donating 10 percent of the proceeds from a new, special edition Earth Day Jaybird RUN headphone to The Conservation Alliance. Additionally, 10 percent of all Jaybird website sales on Earth Day will be donated to the organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005675/en/

Special Edition Earth Day Jaybird RUN (Photo: Jaybird)

Tweet now: .@Jaybirdsport releases special EarthDay edition RUN; teams up with @conservationall to protect America's open spaces. Learn more: https://jaybird.co/earthday

"With our home base in Park City, we are extremely fortunate to have access to open spaces in our backyard," said Jamie Parker, global general manager of Jaybird. "Earth Day is an important moment globally to celebrate open spaces, and we feel very fortunate to be working with The Conservation Alliance to help protect this precious resource for generations to come."

The mission of The Conservation Alliance, to protect America's wild places where outdoor enthusiasts recreate, is completely aligned with that of Jaybird.

"Jaybird is going above-and-beyond to support The Conservation Alliance's efforts to protect wild places throughout North America," said John Sterling, Executive Director of The Conservation Alliance. "We are thrilled to work with Jaybird as they continue to integrate conservation values into their business."

On a global level, Jaybird will also be donating a portion of proceeds to 2 Minute Beach Clean and ABC Charity in the United Kingdom, Mirai no Mori in Japan and Wings for Life in Australia.

Designed for athletes, built for adventure, the true wireless Jaybird RUN earbuds deliver a secure, run-specific comfort-fit, sweat proofing, water resistance and rich, drop-free customizable sound in a low-profile design. When used with the Jaybird App, users can customize the sound profile of their RUNS for the perfect sound experience and find and share playlists on Spotify.

The special edition Earth Day RUN buds feature a unique color scheme (charge green with a forest green charging case) inspired by the colors and landscapes of the open spaces of Jaybird's home in Park City, Utah. Also included in the special edition box is a small, beautiful print of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park by renowned outdoor sports photographer and Jaybird Ambassador, Tim Kemple.

Jaybird RUN received a 2018 CES Innovation by Design award that celebrates outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products.

Availability

The Earth DaySpecial Edition Jaybird RUN True Wireless Sport Headphones is available for pre-order now and will be available only at https://jaybird.co/earthday through April 30, 2018, while supplies last. The suggested retail price of the Special Edition RUN is $179.99. For more information, please visit jaybirdsport.com. The Jaybird app is free and available through the iOS and Android app stores.

About Jaybird

Established in 2006 in the mountains of Utah, Jaybird is a pioneer of wireless sports headphones and technology for runners, outdoor athletes and fitness enthusiasts. We believe that music empowers people to push beyond their limits and elevate their performance to new levels. Our products are developed with insights from some of the world's best endurance athletes like Rory Bosio and Timothy Olson. Jaybird's focus on secure and comfort fit, adventure-proof design, and incredibly rich and customizable sound means that athletes everywhere can focus on their passion without wires, or anything else, getting in their way. We continue to evolve and define what it means to motivate people to get outdoors and push themselves with music. For more information, please visit www.jaybirdsport.com or PowerYourPassion with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Conservation Alliance

The Conservation Alliance is an organization of like-minded businesses whose collective contributions support grassroots environmental organizations and their efforts to protect wild places where outdoor enthusiasts recreate. Alliance funds have played a key role in protecting rivers, trails, wildlands and climbing areas. Membership in the Alliance is open to all companies who care about protecting our most threatened wild places for habitat and outdoor recreation. Since its inception in 1989, The Conservation Alliance has contributed more than $20 million, awarded 580 grants, helped to protect more than 50 million acres of wildlands; protect 3,102 miles of rivers; stop or remove 30 dams; designate five marine reserves; and purchase 13 climbing areas. For complete information on The Conservation Alliance, see www.conservationalliance.com.

Jaybird, the Jaybird logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Jaybird and its products, visit the company's website at http://www.jaybirdsport.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005675/en/

Contacts:

Jaybird

Eric Wynn, 801-803-5705

eric@jaybirdsport.com