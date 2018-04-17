Evaluation in Inaugural Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools is Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Snow Software (Snow), the global leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) and Cloud Spend Management solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools1

After Gartner conducted a company and product evaluation of Snow's SAM solution, Snow Software was named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant, positioned furthest to the right for completeness in vision and highest for ability to execute.

"To us, Snow's leadership position affirms our strategy of creating innovative solutions and being relentlessly customer-focused," said Axel Kling, CEO of Snow Software. "We continue to innovate at an aggressive pace and will shortly announce new versions of products that will further address the future needs of SAM buyers."

"As the industry moves from traditional IT-driven technology purchases to business-driven ones we are continually interpreting organizations' SAM needs to maintain our market leading position," said Peter Björkman, CTO of Snow Software. "We believe this accolade from Gartner continues to recognize Snow for our leadership and excellence. In our view, with early recognition of the market demand for cloud support, Snow is ensuring our customers can achieve their cloud and digital transformation initiatives."

Many of the world's most recognized brands rely on Snow to manage and optimize their technology spend and consumption, including Atos, Arla, Bank of Ireland, Bridgestone, Canon, Komatsu, Saab, Scandic and Thrifty.

As of April 16, 2018, on Gartner Peer Insights, Snow Software has an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 in the Software Asset Management Tools market based on 98 ratings.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools" by Roger Williams, April Adams, Matt Corsi, April 16, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Snow Software

Whether it's through lack of control, lack of understanding or lack of compliance, Snow (www.snowsoftware.com) believes that most organizations today end up paying too high a price for their software.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with European headquarters in Bracknell, UK and US headquarters in Austin, Texas, Snow Software is the largest dedicated developer of SAM solutions, designed to ensure that the $351 billion spent in 2017 on enterprise software is money well spent ensuring organizations have the appropriate licenses for the software they use not too many, not too few.

Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other SAM solutions provider with more than 4,500 organizations around the world using Snow Software's on-premise and cloud-based SAM solutions to manage software licensing across more than 11 million devices, from mobile to desktop, data center to the cloud.

