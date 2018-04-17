MedShr Backs RBM Partnership to End Malaria at the Malaria Summit in London

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MedShr - the global network for medical professionals - will attend the Malaria Summit in London on 18th April, showing its commitment to improving care for patients with malaria, and ultimately eradicating it completely.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677660/MedShr_Malaria_Summit.jpg )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535939/MedShr_Logo.jpg )

"Malaria remains a major cause of infant mortality in endemic areas, and so whilst we try to find an effective vaccine to prevent the condition, it is essential that doctors and healthcare professionals continue to discuss and share cases and treatment methods actively. MedShr supports this through its platform designed to facilitate and improve care for these patients through knowledge exchange," says Dr Asif Qasim, Founder of MedShr.

The Malaria Summit London brings together leaders from across sectors to shape the political commitments, financial investments and technological innovation needed to help reduce cases and deaths whilst we attempt to end malaria for good. Tackling malaria is an essential part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and represents excellent value for money: every $1 invested in malaria interventions delivers $36 in social and economic benefits.

The Malaria Summit London will be co-hosted by the Governments of Swaziland and Rwanda and convened by the RBM Partnership to End Malaria and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and will run alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

About MedShr

MedShris an app and platform for the medical community to share and discuss clinical cases. To date, there are over 500,000 members on MedShr engaged inactive learningthrough case discussion.

About The Malaria Summit London 2018

The Malaria Summit London 2018 running alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, will unite leaders of government, business, science, and the global health community who share a common interest in galvanising action and commitments to help beat malaria.

Stefania Gancitano, Marketing Executive, +44-779-542-1245