ADVA Optical Networking SE: NYSERNet deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect in statewide R&E network

New York, New York, USA. April 17, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) announced today that the New York State Education and Research Network (NYSERNet) has deployed its core technology to create an agile, open and automated transport network. NYSERNet, a non-profit organization that provides internet access to education, research and health care institutions, will use the open infrastructure to transport native and alien wavelengths at up to 200Gbit/s across New York State. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 platform, including high-density CloudConnect (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect/fsp-3000-cloudconnect-platform?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=180417-nysernet) shelves, the new infrastructure leverages ADVA's OpenFabric cross-connect technology for flexible service delivery. The network also features ADVA's route-and-select, flexgrid-capable ROADM architecture, ensuring NYSERNet can rapidly respond to growing demand for new services and bandwidth.

"ADVA's engineers have worked closely with us to ensure that this new solution addresses each of our specific networking demands. We now have a highly flexible and sustainable transport system - one that's open, fully redundant and able to provide our member institutions with access to next-generation bandwidth and optical services," said Bill Owens, CTO, NYSERNet. "ADVA's flexible and scalable technology empowers us to maximize our resources and prepare for a multi-Terabit future. With this deployment, we're ensuring world-class opportunities for faculty and students and helping our academic community stay at the forefront of scientific research."

NYSERNet's tailor-made transport network features some of ADVA's most innovative technology. The ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect gives NYSERNet the ability to maximize the throughput of its optical layer, reduces operational complexity and offers scalability for future growth. The solution features ADVA's unique QuadFlex line cards for ultra-high capacity as well as the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/photonic-networking/open-otn-cross-connects?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=180417-nysernet), an OTN cross-connect that extends the delivery of bandwidth services throughout NYSERNet's new network. ADVA's advanced ROADMs with flexgrid technology enhance spectral efficiency and enable an agile, fully automated optical network. Every aspect of the infrastructure will be overseen by the ADVA FSP Service Manager (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/automated-network-management/fsp-service-manager?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=180417-nysernet), giving NYSERNet's operators complete control and the ability to actively track, manage and remotely support the network.

"This solution takes the capacity of NYSERNet's network to a whole new level. And, just as importantly, it puts them in complete control. Now they can have instant access to capacity as and when it's required. This highly versatile and efficient transport system is perfect for the challenges NYSERNet faces today and ready for the demands of tomorrow," commented John Scherzinger, senior VP, sales, North America, ADVA. "Key to the success of this deployment was the flexibility and interoperability of our platform. Our open technology makes it simple to implement, install and manage. With our FSP 3000 platform and the ongoing support of our service team, NYSERNet will easily be able to address the growing communication and collaboration needs of New York's research and education community."

