Press Release Krasnodar April 17, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Exclusion of its Bonds from the "Third Level" Section of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange due to their Redemption Krasnodar, April 17, 2018: PJSC "Magnit", Russia's largest food retailer (the "Company"; MICEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the exclusion of its bonds from the "Third Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. Please be informed that on April 16, 2018 exchange-traded bonds of the BO-001P-03 series were excluded from the "Third Level" Section of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange, due to their redemption. Securities market maker: Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS (Moscow Exchange) Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody of the BO-001P-03 series with identification number 4?02-03-60525-?-001P as of April 4, 2016, placed under the Exchange-traded bonds program with identification number 4-60525-?-001P-02E as of 23.10.2015, International Securities Identification Number [1] (ISIN) RU000A0JWCF4 For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.

