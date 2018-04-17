

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) announced, on 16 April 2018, the Group had received acceptances of its offer in respect of 1,406,130,769 GKN Shares, representing approximately 81.80 percent of the voting rights of GKN. Melrose expects the offer will become wholly unconditional by no later than 19 April 2018.



Melrose said, once the offer has been declared wholly unconditional by 19 April 2018, the Group intends to procure that GKN applies to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of the trading of GKN Shares on its main market for listed securities and the UKLA will be requested to cancel the listing of GKN Shares on the official list.



The cancellation of listing and admission to trading of GKN Shares on the Official List and Main Market respectively is expected to take effect on or around 21 May 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX