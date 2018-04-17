London stocks were set for a positive start on Tuesday following an upbeat close on Wall Street, as investors eyed a slew of key UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 12 points higher at 7,210. Average earnings, the ILO unemployment rate and the claimant count are all due at 0930 BST. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "With the pound on a seven-day winning streak against the US dollar today's wages and unemployment data could well be the catalyst that either brings this run to a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...