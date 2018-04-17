GKN's remaining shareholders have just over a month to accept the takeover offer from Melrose Industries as the turnaround specialist's offer can now be declared wholly unconditional. As of 1500 BST on Monday, Melrose had received acceptances for its £8.1bn offer in respect of 1,406,130,769 GKN shares, representing approximately 81.8% of the total voting rights, up from the 52.4% that helped it seal the deal at the end of last month. FTSE 250-listed Melrose said it expects the offer to be ...

