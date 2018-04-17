Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today reported exploration results for the SNA deposit. The SNA deposit is one of four deposits which the Company is exploring on its Sterling Gold Project, located in Nye County, Nevada.

Michael Allen, President and CEO, stated, "We're pleased with these new results. Hole SNA18-003 returned a broad zone of oxide mineralization just south of the Motherlode Pit, indicating the deposit extends onto the Sterling Property. In addition, exploration drilling beneath the historic Telluride Mercury Mine is returning significant gold grades in structures that cut favourable host rocks for Carlin-type gold mineralization. One of our drills is currently working between the historic Mother Lode deposit and our SNA deposit, which lies approximately 500 meters to the south, with the hopes of outlining new gold mineralization between the two deposits."

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Facies g/t Au SNA18-001 94.49 99.06 4.57 Oxide 0.36 and 156.97 158.50 1.52 Sulphide 3.64 and 333.76 349.00 15.24 Oxide 0.39 SNA18-002 216.41 224.03 7.62 oxide 0.21 and 251.46 254.51 3.05 oxide 0.34 SNA18-002b 64.01 70.10 6.10 oxide 0.25 and 123.44 124.97 1.52 oxide 1.72 SNA18-003 41.15 57.91 16.76 oxide 1.72 and 51.82 57.91 6.09 oxide 0.25 and 94.49 111.25 16.76 sulphide 1.80 and 117.35 121.92 4.57 oxide 0.32 and 220.98 224.03 3.05 oxide 0.36 SNA18-004 65.53 73.15 7.62 oxide 0.87 SNA18-005 385.57 390.14 4.57 oxide 0.21 and 431.29 440.44 9.14 oxide 0.21 SNA18-006 50.29 62.48 12.19 sulphide 0.93 and 62.48 70.10 7.62 oxide 1.53 and 79.25 88.39 9.14 oxide 1.06 and 137.16 149.35 12.19 oxide 0.49 SNA18-007 15.24 18.29 3.05 oxide 0.20 SNA18-014 124.97 131.06 6.10 oxide 0.58 SNA18-016 42.67 47.24 4.57 oxide 0.32 and 96.01 99.06 3.05 oxide 0.17 SNA18-017 27.43 33.53 6.10 oxide 0.45

Link to collar map: http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/nr_20180417-figure1.jpg

About SNA and Mother Lode South

The SNA Deposit is the easternmost of the known deposits within the Flourspar Canyon Trend. It is a sediment-hosted gold deposit with a Carlin-type geochemical signature, and is hosted in Devonian Carbonates. The SNA Deposit contains an inferred resource of 126,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 1.03 g/t Au, using a 0.3 g/t cutoff and is open for expansion.

Northern Empire controls three deposits with NI 43-101 resource estimates within the Fluorspar Canyon Trend: Daisy, Secret Pass, and SNA, which are part of what the Company calls the 'Crown Block' of claims within the 141-square-kilometer Sterling Gold Project. Northern Empire is aggressively exploring the Crown Block due to the excellent potential for additional discoveries and expansion of existing resources.

Motherlode South is a target north of the SNA deposit, located along the claim boundary of a small inlier to Northern Empire's Sterling Gold Project. This inlier contains the past producing Mother Lode pit.

The Motherlode and SNA deposits are located in a complex structural zone where North-South structures meet the Fluorspar Canyon Detachment fault. This structural complexity may have allowed mineralizing fluids access to multiple host rock lithologies allowing for a connection to be made between the Motherlode and SNA deposits.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) is expanding and discovering heap leach gold deposits in Nevada. The Company presently has initial resource statements on four heap-leachable deposits at the 100%-owned Sterling Gold project, including the high-grade, fully permitted Sterling Mine. Using a 0.3 g/t cutoff the pit constrained inferred resources on the property total 947,000 with an average grade of 1.26 g/t Au. For further information on the Sterling Project, please refer to the technical report on the Sterling Project dated July 12, 2017, found on the Company's website and SEDAR. The Company is well-financed and is aggressively drilling all four deposits in 2018 to increase resources and explore for new discoveries on the district-scale land package. Founders and management have a track record of increasing shareholder value through discovery, project development and M&A in leadership positions at success stories such as Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources and International Royalty Corp. For more information visit www.northernemp.com.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP.

"Michael G. Allen"

President, CEO and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statement", and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include the Company's expectations about the future performance based on current results and expected cash costs and are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which, may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projects of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: liabilities inherent in mine development and production; geological risks, the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 646-4522

Dylan Berg, Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 646-4520