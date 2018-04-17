Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2018) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from its Cerro Blanco Gold project in Guatemala, where the Company is carrying out resource definition drilling concurrent with its feasibility study planned for completion by the end of 2018.

The Company currently has a total of five drill rigs operational on the project. Three drill rigs are stationed within the underground development primarily carrying out in-fill drilling. Two portable drill rigs are drilling from surface targeting deeper and peripheral extensions to mineralized veins. Gold and silver mineralization at Cerro Blanco is associated with epithermal quartz-adularia veins and vein swarms that sit immediately below a silicified cap that forms a low-lying hill.

The Cerro Blanco project consists of 3.2 kilometers of underground development, including two underground declines from surface (North and South Ramps). Prior to the acquisition of Cerro Blanco by Bluestone in 2017, a total of 155,500 meters were drilled in 522 holes by previous operators. All Figures referred to in this press release including location of drill holes, drill sections and photos can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Underground Drilling

Fan drilling is underway at specific locations throughout the north, south and central areas of the underground development (see FIGURE 1). Drilling is designed primarily to provide additional information within key areas of the resource model and validate previous historical drilling. A total of 2,030 meters in 14 holes have been completed to date. Average hole depth is 150 meters and a minimum of 4,000 meters of underground drilling is planned. Assay results from six holes have been received and are presented in Table 1 below.

Epithermal mineralization at Cerro Blanco is associated with chalcedony-adularia-calcite veins with very minor pyrite. Highest precious metal grades are associated with dark colloform-banded chalcedony (quartz) and adularia often with black ginguro banding comprising of mainly acanthite (a silver sulphide mineral) and fine-grained pyrite. Visible gold is rarely observed with a hand lens but is commonly viewed with a microscope. Selected core photos are shown in FIGURE 6.

Significant broad intervals of gold and silver mineralization were intercepted in drill holes UGCB18-71, 73 and 76 within the North Ramp area, where individual higher-grade vein intervals occur, e.g. 5.8 g/t Au and 18.6 Ag over 34.5 meters (29.2 meters true width, UGCB18-76) and 5.5 g/t Au and 17.2 g/t Ag over 27.7 meters (23.1 meters true width, UGCB18-71). Wall rocks adjacent and in between individual veins are invariably silicified with lower-grade zones of stockworks and brecciation.

Surface Drilling

A total of 5,875 meters in 22 holes have been drilled to date, with an average hole depth of 270 meters targeting the deeper extensions to veins requiring better definition within the resource block model. Assay results from 14 holes have been received and are presented in Table 2. Best intercepts included 5.3 meters of 16.0 g/t Au and 29.1 g/t Ag from 164.27 meters depth in CB18-390. CB17-376 targeted the down-dip extension of the vein system drilled in UGCB18-71, and intercepted various structures including 2.5 meters of 17.1 g/t Au and 33 g/t Ag from 221.9 meters depth (see FIGURE 3).

Darren Klinck, President & CEO commented, " These initial results from the surface and underground drilling programs correspond very well with the previously announced underground sampling results, and the combined programs are achieving their objective of solidifying our confidence in the resource model." He added, "Having access to the deposit via the previously completed underground development for drilling and sampling has proven to be a real game-changer for our team, allowing us to better understand the subtleties of the deposit which will be key as we advance through mine planning and other aspects of the Feasibility Study."

The silicified cap in the upper part of the Cerro Blanco deposit is approximately 100 meters thick from surface and comprises a sequence of plant-rich sandstones, conglomerates, phreatic breccias and thin sinter horizons (Salinas Group) showing widespread chalcedony and clay alteration. The cap represents the preserved palaeosurface of the mineralized system, typical of deposition in a hot springs environment and hosts significant, low-grade disseminated gold mineralization, e.g. 92.1 meters of 0.41 g/t Au from 9.9 meters depth (CB17-375) and 61.0 meters of 0.49 g/t Au from 17.5 meters depth (CB17-376). Some of the gold-bearing veins that make up the bulk of the high-grade gold deposit at Cerro Blanco do penetrate through the Salinas rocks to surface, but the majority are hosted in an underlying sequence of volcaniclastics and sedimentary rocks (Mita Group). Assay results for the upper low-grade silica cap are pending for the majority of the holes drilled.

Table 1: Underground Drilling Results

HOLE ID FROM (m) TO (m) CORE INTERVAL (m) EST. TRUE WIDTH (m) Au g/t Ag g/t UGCB18-71 0.00 27.69 27.69 23.07 5.5 17.10 incl. 9.3 17.0 7.72 6.43 15.4 50.07 and 24.7 25.7 1.00 0.83 7.0 5.80 UGCB18-72 30.8 31.8 1.00 0.92 3.6 9.40 73.6 75.7 2.05 1.87 3.8 16.36 88.1 90.0 1.87 1.72 7.6 23.49 UGCB18-73 6.00 23.0 17.0 15.14 5.1 17.23 incl. 13.20 16.85 3.65 3.57 19.3 59.42 and 13.20 23.00 9.80 8.82 7.9 26.88 37.19 43.13 5.94 5.58 5.2 10.33 48.3 49.28 0.98 0.80 4.0 10.90 72.59 73.59 1.00 0.88 5.4 7.70 105.93 106.93 1.00 0.89 8.4 31.40 UGCB18-74 37.62 41.23 3.61 3.32 9.0 28.53 54.4 56.39 1.99 1.81 21.3 63.40 70.1 71.1 1.00 0.97 4.2 15.70 73.15 74.15 1.00 0.94 8.0 56.40 79.5 80.5 1.00 0.91 4.4 35.80 84.5 85.5 1.00 0.98 3.8 46.20 87.17 88.18 1.01 0.97 3.6 24.20 UGCB18-75 45.72 51.22 5.5 5.45 7.34 60.92 Incl. 45.72 47.24 1.52 1.52 12.9 76.77 UGCB18-76 12.61 47.1 34.49 29.21 5.83 18.59 Incl. 12.61 16.53 3.92 3.32 26.8 84.42 and 20 23.5 3.50 2.96 8.1 23.11 and 35.85 43.0 7.15 6.28 7.5 19.40

Notes: Intervals in bold are cited in the text of the news release. A top-cut of 140 g/t Au as per PEA was applied

Table 2: Surface Drilling Results

HOLE ID FROM (m) TO (m) CORE INTERVAL (m) EST. TRUE WIDTH (m) Au g/t Ag g/t CB17-375 No significant results

CB17-376 105.0 106.0 1.0 0.98 3.2 5.0 129.2 130.2 1.0 0.97 4.1 4.0 195.1 199.1 4.0 3.82 5.6 4.5 221.9 224.4 2.5 2.42 17.1 33.0 241.2 243.3 2.1 2.00 6.5 6.0 247.3 248.3 1.0 0.98 4.1 4.0 CB17-377 278.8 280.1 1.3 1.27 4.2 10.0 284.2 284.8 0.7 0.70 3.7 10.0 CB17-378 No significant results

CB17-379 186.1 187.2 1.1 1.00 3.1 5.0 CB17-380 183.1 184.1 1.0 1.00 11.0 7.7 CB17-381 185.8 186.5 0.7 0.60 7.6 11.1 CB18-382 No significant results

CB17-383 256.8 257.8 1.0 0.97 5.3 4.0 CB18-384 101.5 102.5 1.0 0.98 7.7 143.0 231.0 233 2 1.98 6.6 6.8 236.0 237.0 1.0 1.00 5.2 4.0 CB18-386 243.8 246.47 2.63 2.60 5.1 5.6 CB18-390 95.45 97.54 2.09 2.00 4.8 31.2 164.27 169.57 5.30 5.10 16.0 29.1 CB18-391 No significant results



CB18-392 108 109 1.00 0.98 5.9 56.5 109 110 1.00 0.96 5.6 60.3

Notes: Intervals in bold are cited in the text of the news release. A top-cut of 140 g/t Au as per PEA was applied.

Underground drilling is ongoing and additional results will be reported when received. Assay results from the drill program will be incorporated into the new resource estimation planned for mid-2018.

About Cerro Blanco

Cerro Blanco is a classic hot springs-related, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit. Mineralization occurs within composite veins of chalcedony, quartz, adularia and calcite which are hosted in altered sequence of volcaniclastic and sedimentary rocks. The current resource has a footprint of 800 meters x 400 meters between elevations of 300 meters and 500 meters above sea level. It occurs at the south end of a north-south corridor of hydrothermal alteration, about five kilometers long and one kilometer wide, which has potential for discovery of additional mineralization. This corridor has several other gold targets currently under investigation. The current resource comprises both high- and low-angle veins of colloform-banded chalcedony with minor adularia, dark grey bands of silver sulphides and bladed calcite replacement textures. These textures are all classic indicators of boiling fluids that deposited gold and silver.

Quality Analysis and Quality Control

Assay results listed within this release were performed by Inspectorate Laboratories ("Inspectorate"), a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling is undertaken at site at Cerro Blanco by Company personnel under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security sealed bags to Inspectorate, Guatemala City, Guatemala, for sample preparation. Sample pulps are shipped to Inspectorate Laboratories in Vancouver, BC, Canada or Reno, NV, USA, and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver were analyzed by a 30-gram charge with atomic adsorption and/or gravimetric finish for values exceeding 3 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material, and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards) and field duplicates into the sample stream to independently assess analytical precision, and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory. A selection of samples is sent to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for check analysis and additional quality control.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The Cerro Blanco Gold project economics, as disclosed in the Company's Cerro Blanco Preliminary Economic Assessment which is available at www.sedar.com, and updated mineral resource estimate for Cerro Blanco, indicate a robust project with an expected nine-year mine life producing 952,000 ounces of gold and 3,141,000 ounces of silver. Initial capital expenditures estimated in the PEA to fund construction and commissioning is estimated at US$170.8 million with all-in sustaining cash costs (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) estimated to be US$490 per ounce of gold produced. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

