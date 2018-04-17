

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France, part of Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK), said it has made a final wage increase offer to unions as they prepared to initiate a 48-hour strike on Tuesday.



The proposal follows three days of negotiations and must be signed before noon on April 20 to be accepted, Air France said.



The carrier proposes a general wage rise of 2% in 2018--compared with union demands for a 6% hike--and a further rise of 5% over the next three years, or 1.65% a year.



This increase of 1.65% per year is accompanied by a minimum threshold of 40 euros per month.



As per the agreement, salaries would increase, on average over the period, by 12.5%, including a general increase of 7% for all categories of staff as well as individual increases and the sliding seniority and skills pay scale.



The airline said that the 'growth pact' includes plans to adapt the increase in case Air France's financial result is less than 200 million euros and to apply a reversion clause in case of higher inflation or a negative financial result.



The airline estimates the cost of the ongoing strike action--including 17 and 18 April, at 220 million euros.



