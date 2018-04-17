

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (FCPT.L) reported profit before tax of 93.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 50.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the year increased to 92.7 million pounds or 11.6 pence per share from 50.1 million pounds or 6.3 pence per share.



Fiscal year total revenue was 64.77 million pounds compared to 64.63 million pounds, prior year. Total income increased to 117.62 million pounds from 74.35 million pounds.



The Annual General Meeting will be held on 6 June 2018.



