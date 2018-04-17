The auction is intended to replace the loss of the concessions for four hydropower plants, which represented 30% of the company's power generation capacity. Selected projects will be granted a 20-year PPA.Brazil's Minas Gerais-based power company Compañía Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG), the fourth largest energy company in the country, has announced it will hold its own auction for large-scale wind and solar power projects on May 16, 2018. Through the auction, the company will award 20-year PPAs to projects that will have to start delivering power beginning from 2022. No information ...

