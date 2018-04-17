

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth moderated in February after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Retails sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 8.0 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 10.8 percent spike in January.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew 7.7 percent yearly in February and non-food sales, except automotive fuel rose by 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent from January, when it increased by 1.2 percent.



