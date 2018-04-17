News Release

Lubrizol LifeSciences to Showcase Full-Service

Medical Device Solutions at Medtec EU 2018

CLEVELAND, April 17, 2018 -The Lubrizol Corporation announces its LifeSciences business will showcase its total solutions capabilities for medical device manufacturers at Medtec Europe 2018 (Hall 10 - Booth #10E19), April 17-19. Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred medical device and pharmaceutical solutions partner, helping customers from concept to commercialization by offering polymer customization, drug-eluting device development and contract manufacturing services. This year, Lubrizol LifeSciences will highlight a strong commitment to the interventional catheters, long-term implant and drug-eluting device markets.

LifeSciences has invested significantly to expand its global development and manufacturing facilities to better serve the growing medical device market by expanding its silicone and thermoplastic capacity with a 71,000-square foot facility. This facility features enhanced product development capabilities, cellular manufacturing and high-efficiency production lines in Class 7 and 8 clean rooms.

"When customers partner with Lubrizol LifeSciences, they benefit from working with us at every stage in their development process," states Uwe Winzen, general manager, Lubrizol LifeSciences. "Our long history of polymer expertise and medical device manufacturing, enhanced with recent investments, makes Lubrizol LifeSciences a full-service development partner for the next generation of medical devices, including long-term implantable and drug-eluting device innovations."

Additionally, at Medtec Europe, LifeSciences will highlight a comprehensive suite of services focused on the development of advanced drug/device combination solutions including analytical services for coating characterization, drug release testing and more.

About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner for complex pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices providing differentiated polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art design, development and manufacturing services to the healthcare industry.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contacts

US/Global

Ben Patti

(216) 447-5827

Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com (mailto:Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com)

www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences (http://www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences)

Europe

Isabel Gómez

(+34) 607 982 243

isabel.gomez@lubrizol.com (mailto:isabel.gomez@lubrizol.com)

www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences (http://www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

