Auth0 Continues Rapid Expansion in EMEA

LONDON, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 (https://auth0.com/), a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced rapid expansion across EMEA, a region which has already seen 550% year-over-year growth. Key contributors to Auth0's momentum include contracts signed with well-known brands in retail, travel, transport, and financial services, as well as EMEA-wide agreements with key partners, such as AppXite (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/03/20/1442485/0/en/Auth0-Announces-Key-Distribution-Partnership-with-AppXite.html).

"In today's world with cloud computing services and microservices, integrating with other packages which specialize in a specific industry is usually a lot more cost- and time-efficient than just doing it all by yourself," says Auth0 customer, Nicolas Dormont, Vice President of Information Systems, abas USA and Corporate Product Manager, abas AG. "We would have had to probably delay the projects at least six months to get to a point where we are with Auth0. To implement Auth0, we are talking days, not even weeks."

A Forrester Research* report (https://www.forrester.com/report/The+IAM+Market+Will+Surpass+13+Billion+By+2021/-/E-RES138932) predicts that the IAM industry will surpass $13 billion by 2021. This market growth coupled with major ongoing initiatives like digital transformation, an increased focus on data protection (GDPR), and migration from restrictive, in-house identity solutions, is driving the demand for an extensible, secure, and easy-to-implement platform. Auth0 is well-positioned to satisfy strategic identity needs for businesses in EMEA as it continues its global expansion.

"It is fantastic to see such incredible growth in EMEA. The combination of our technology with a high-performing team, led by EMEA General Manager Steven Rees-Pullman, is landing deals with world-class businesses," said Eugenio Pace, CEO and Co-founder of Auth0. "In 2018, we will double down and continue to invest more resources into our team and partners in the region, with the primary goal of supporting our customers now, and in the future."

To ensure that Auth0 continues to deliver high-quality solutions and value to customers and partners, growth objectives for 2018 include doubling the size (https://auth0.com/careers) of the EMEA team. In 2017 globally, Auth0 added 140 employees, bolstering its leadership with key appointments (https://auth0.com/blog/auth0-expands-leadership-team/), and added offices (https://auth0.com/blog/auth0-announces-record-year/) in London, Sydney, and Tokyo.

(*Report available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.)

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 1.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com (https://auth0.com/) or follow @auth0 on Twitter (https://twitter.com/auth0).

