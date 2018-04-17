The Transit Wireless Members Committee has today announced the appointment of Melinda White as Chief Executive Officer of Transit Wireless, a BAI Communications majority-owned company, effective May 2018.

With 20+ years' experience in the wireless and telecommunications industry, Melinda has worked in strategy, operations, finance, product, marketing and consumer/commercial sales.

Ms. White's most recent tenure at telecommunications company Frontier spanned over a decade from Vice President and General Manager of Electric Lightwave, Inc., a Frontier subsidiary, to Senior and Executive Vice President and ultimately Region President.

Prior to Frontier, Ms. White held senior leadership roles at Wink Communications, Cox Communications and Cellular One.

Growing and expanding the Transit Wireless business

Reporting to the Chairman of Transit Wireless Members Committee, Jim Hassell, who is also Chief Executive Officer of BAI Communications, Ms. White will be responsible for driving and delivering strategic growth for the Transit Wireless business.

Mr. Hassell said: "I'm pleased to announce Melinda White's appointment as CEO of Transit Wireless. Melinda's breadth of experience made her a stand out candidate and I'm confident she will enhance the dedication to excellence, innovation and collaboration that saw Transit Wireless successfully meet Governor Cuomo's expectations for the accelerated delivery of the network. Since its completion one year ago, the popularity of seamless cellular coverage in subway stations and platforms, along with the public access Wi-Fi network, has continued to grow with 280 million calls in 2017 alone. I look forward to the next level of operational growth in the business under Melinda's stewardship."

Of the appointment, Caren Schadel, Chief Human Resources Officer at BAI Communications today said: "In addition to the wealth of expertise that Ms. White brings to Transit Wireless, she is an inspiring and authentic leader who will be a wonderful addition to the BAI Communications group."

Melinda White, CEO for Transit Wireless, said: "Transit Wireless remains committed to keep New Yorkers connected, with the focus on our customers and our communities. I'm thrilled to lead Transit Wireless into its next phase of strategic growth."

About Transit Wireless and Transit Wireless WiFi

Transit Wireless was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to finance, design, build, operate, and maintain a shared wireless infrastructure in all underground stations of the New York City subway system, providing commercial services for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The company's wireless network operates on all primary licensed cellular bands, public unlicensed bands, and the 4.9 GHz public safety band, and supports consumer, business, and transit communications services. The Transit Wireless WiFi network was recognized as the "Best Wi-Fi Deployment to Connect the Unconnected in an Urban Environment" by Wireless Broadband Alliance. Because of the public private partnership and Transit Wireless' $350 million investment, the network was built at no cost to taxpayers or subway customers. Transit Wireless' quality management system is ISO 9001: 2008 certified by American Global Standards, LLC.

Transit Wireless is a majority owned BAI Communications company, part of a global enterprise that designs, builds, and operates highly accessible wireless communications networks for customers across Australia, Asia, Europe and North America.

About BAI Communications

BAI Communications designs, builds and operates highly available communications networks broadcast, radio, cellular, and Wi-Fi for our customers across the globe.

With operations in Australia, USA, Canada, Europe and Hong Kong, we are at the heart of some of the most innovative technology around, technology that is keeping people connected.

Our companies include Broadcast Australia, Transit Wireless, BAI Canada, BAI Communications UK and RFE.

