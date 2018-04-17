Four Award Nominations in One Week for 360Globalnet Digital Claims Technology

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

360Globalnet, a leader in digitising insurance claims processes, is celebrating after being shortlisted for four awards in one week.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677553/360Globalnet_Logo.jpg )



Last week 360Globalnet was shortlisted for the British Insurance 'Technology Award' but also featured in three other award nominations. Two insurers shortlisted for the British Insurance 'Claims Initiative of the Year' and the Insurance Post Claims Awards 'Claims Innovation of the Year' have been nominated for initiatives using 360Globalnet technology and services.

In the same week a large worldwide insurer has been nominated in the US Insurance Nexus Claims Innovation Awards for 'Carrier of the Year': the insurer has achieved exceptional results in claims innovation over the past 12 months again using 360Globalnet technology and services.

Simon Yun-Farmbrough, Executive Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to be nominated for these awards and it is tremendous that our technology is being recognised as a key component of insurers' digital strategies. As winners of the Insurance Times 'Excellence in Claims Technology' Award and The Insurance Post 'Claims Technology Partner of the Year' last year, we are already seeing the results and are delivering not just technology and services but something that is transforming the customer claims experience."

Paul Stanley, CEO, said:

"It is incredible to see our technology being recognised in this way. Being included in four award nominations in one week is a huge achievement for 360Globalnet. I am very proud that our hard work is being acknowledged by the industry and very pleased that our customers are seeing industry leading results."

About 360Globalnet

360Globalnet is an independent digital technology and services business focused on the worldwide insurance industry.

Our mission is to provide digital online platform technology that will revolutionise the insurance claims process, offering personal and business customers the same standard of experience as online retail.

The business is owned by its management and invested in by DXC Technology in the USA, plus a number of seasoned insurance investors.

Formed in 2010 by entrepreneurs with a proven track record of developing transformational technologies, the products and services 360Globalnet offers today reflect the multi-million-pound investment in a strategic digital vision of insurance, envisioned at the outset.

A customer-driven approach, utilising mobile devices, enables businesses to 'see every claim' and anticipate every risk. Today, these technologies are used by some of the world's leading insurance companies in Europe and the USA, providing a customer-driven service to match the best global online retailers.