FocusVision's Decipher Platform Continues to Lead the Way for Professional Surveys & Reporting

STAMFORD, Connecticut, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New features and team members bolster product known for helping enterprises and research agencies evaluate customer satisfaction and other insights

Insights and analytics technology provider FocusVision has invested significant resources toward ongoing product development, including continual updates to its Decipher survey & reporting platform. This is all part of a larger strategy to deliver innovative solutions that empower and improve adaptability for the world's best enterprises and market research agencies.

As part of this effort, and as a result of an internal customer research program, FocusVision has strengthened both its UI/UX and innovation teams. Added resources include highly experienced data scientists, tasked with keeping FocusVision on the cutting edge of technological advancements such as machine learning, personalization and advanced analytics.

Decipher's professional-grade survey software allows enterprises and research agencies to create and run surveys, then analyze the data in detail. The solution's advanced capabilities help businesses evaluate customer satisfaction and brand health, concept test products and campaigns, capture the voice of the customer, and more. New Decipher user experience updates improve workflow and increase productivity through a modernized design, refined header and improved survey editor.

"FocusVision has never been content to rest on its laurels," said company CEO, Zlatko Vucetic. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve our teams and products for the benefit of our customers. Even the smallest of improvements are made with an eye toward innovation and helping both enterprises and research agencies glean the most out of important customer insights."

About FocusVision

FocusVision is a full-spectrum insights and analytics technology solutions provider. Established in 1992, they were the first company to live-stream focus groups. The company now offers premium tools to gather, analyze and share data for customer satisfaction surveys, brand tracking, focus groups, online communities, communications testing, segmentation, NPS, product testing and more. FocusVision has over 400 employees globally, with offices in the US, UK, Bulgaria and Singapore. They are trusted by 18 of the Top-20 Fortune 100 companies, and all of the Top-10 Healthcare and CPG companies. Learn more at focusvision.com.