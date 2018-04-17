Metro Bank Partners with Personetics to Launch AI-Powered Insights for Proactive Money Management

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forward-looking personalized insights will help customers take control of their finances through Metro Bank's award-winning mobile app

Metro Bank, Britain's first new high street bank in over 100 years, is announcing the addition of Insights, delivering AI-powered money management capabilities through their award-winning mobile application to be made available this summer.

By providing personalized money management features that help customers manage their finances and meet their financial goals, Metro Bank is advancing its leadership position as an innovator in customer experience and a trusted partner to its clients.

Powered by Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain, Metro Bank's Insights monitors transaction data in real-time and identifies user-specific trends, events and spending habits - providing customers with insightful prompts and forward-looking perspective into their finances.

Customers can now be swiftly alerted to important events and changes in their day-to-day banking activity - empowering them to avoid unnecessary charges, better manage their spending, and take advantage of opportunities to increase savings.

"We've all been there when you forget to cancel a free trial and end up accidentally subscribing for another month, or you leave a cafe only to realise you've mistakenly been charged twice for the same cup of coffee. Insights is about being on the front foot; cutting through the noise to provide relevant and timely tips that make a real difference to customers. This is yet another example of us using technology to make peoples' lives easier," said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Metro Bank.

"We are excited to work with Metro Bank and be part of the transformation they are bringing to British banking. The revolution in banking starts with putting the customer first, and banks that embrace this path forward will be well-positioned to win customers' trust and earn their business," said David Sosna, Co-founder and CEO of Personetics.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is the revolution in British banking. It is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience and its trusted products, and was awarded 'Most Trusted Financial Provider' at the Moneywise Customer Service Awards 2017, as well as 'Best Financial Provider' at the Evening Standard Business Awards 2017 and 'Bank of the Year' at the CityAM Awards 2016.

Offering retail, business, commercial and private banking services, it prides itself on using technology to give customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose. Whether that's through its growing network of stores open seven days a week, from early in the morning to late at night, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based 24/7 contact centres manned by people not machines; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app: the bank offers customers the choice.

The bank employs over 3,000 colleagues and is headquartered in Holborn, London.

About Personetics

Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain is used by the world's largest financial institutions to transforms everyday banking into personalized interactions that help customers take control of their finances and reach their financial goals.

Featuring a unique combination of built-in financial intelligence and advanced cognitive capabilities, Personetics solutions make AI-powered banking a reality for over 45 million customers today - providing real-time personalized guidance, automating financial decisions, and simplifying money management.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

