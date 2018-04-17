

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as a raft of Chinese data proved to be a mixed bag and investors watched developments in Syria amid expectations that last week's U.S.-led missile strikes on the country would not lead to a broader escalation in the conflict.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell as much as 1.41 percent to end at 3,066.80 after the release of mixed data. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.86 percent at 30,055 in late trade as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority stepped in to support the local currency for a sixth time in less than a week.



Official data showed that China's gross domestic product rose 6.8 percent in the first quarter on a yearly basis - in line with expectations and down from 6.9 percent in the previous quarter.



China's industrial production and fixed asset investment rose in March, but missed forecasts, while retail sales growth exceeded expectations.



Industrial output advanced an annual 6.0 percent in March and retail sales jumped 10.1 percent from last year, while fixed asset investment climbed an annual 7.5 percent.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note as the dollar softened against the yen ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump. The Nikkei average ended up 12.06 points at 21,847.59 while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent lower at 1,729.98.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Co rallied 2 percent after Shire, which faces a potential bid from the Japanese firm, agreed to sell its oncology business to French pharma group Servier for $2.4 billion.



Financial stocks fell broadly, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and MS&AD Insurance all ending down over 1 percent.



Australian shares closed marginally higher, led by miners after aluminum prices surged to their highest level in six years on Monday amid concerns about supply disruptions because of U.S. sanctions against Russian producer RUSAL



Markets gave up early gains following the Reserve Bank's comments that the country's inflation rate will pick up gradually and the next move for its benchmark lending rate was likely to be an increase rather than another cut.



Both the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 and the All Ordinaries index closed marginally higher at 5,841.50 and 5,934.30, respectively. Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 rose between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent.



Whitehaven Coal surged 3 percent after saying it expects thermal coal prices to remain buoyant. Wesfarmers inched up 0.2 percent after confirming it did not hold any shares in troubled New Zealand builder Fletcher Building.



Wealth manager AMP tumbled 4.4 percent after it admitted to misleading the corporate regulator 20 times about its business practices.



Seoul shares finished modestly lower as investors digested a mixed bag of economic data out of China. The benchmark Kospi slid 3.72 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 2,453.77.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 61.83 points or 0.74 percent to 8,344.52, weighed down by losses in the telecom and diary sectors. Spark New Zealand shares dropped over 1 percent while a2 Milk Company lost 2.3 percent.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.2 percent after data showed the country's non-oil domestic exports declined unexpectedly in March, but at a slower pace than in the prior month.



The Taiwan Weighted lost 1.3 percent and India's Sensex was down 0.1 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia and Malaysia were marginally higher.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed notably higher as Syria fears eased, Bank of America reported strong quarterly earnings and data showed U.S. retail sales advanced for the first time in three months in March.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.



