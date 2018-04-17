London stocks were flat in early trade on Tuesday as investors eyed a slew of key UK jobs data and the pound continued to gain ground. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,198.18, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1584 and 0.2% firmer versus the dollar at 1.4371 after hitting its strongest level since the Brexit vote on Monday, ahead of EU negotiations this week. Average earnings, the ILO unemployment rate and the claimant count are all due to be published by the Office for National ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...